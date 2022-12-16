U.S. Small Hydropower Market Size, Leading Players, and Trends Report by 2028

U.S. Small Hydropower Industry Overview

The U.S. small hydropower market size is expected to reach USD 344.93 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for renewable energy in the U.S. is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains and sharply curtailed commodity demand. Restriction in supply and transportation, due to the slowdown or halt in factory operations and partial or nationwide lockdown in the country to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, is expected to have a negative impact on the market growth.

U.S. Small Hydropower Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. small hydropower market on the basis of capacity, type, and component:

Based on the Capacity Insights, the market is segmented into UP to 1 MW and 1 MW – 10 MW.

In terms of revenue, up to 1 MW capacity segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2020. Up to 1 MW-capacity hydropower systems provide an almost 70% capacity execution rate. They are set up in geographical areas having flowing water through great mountain ranges and their foothills. They are either used as stand-alone systems or, more often, as systems feeding into the grid.

The hydropower system of 100 kW capacity is used to power the rural industries, small communities, or remote areas away from the grid. The 1 MW to 10 MW capacity hydropower plant is ideally used to generate power fed into the main grid. The negative environmental impact and cost saving offered in distribution & running costs provided by the small hydropower plants is expected to result in positive market growth for the segment over the forecast period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Mini and Micro.

The mini-hydropower segment dominated the market with a share of more than 64% in 2020. Mini hydropower systems usually generate in a range of 101 kW to 10 MW of electricity. Mini hydropower systems have started gaining traction due to the increased investments by the government to develop hydropower systems near various water reservoirs.

Moreover, the electric system is changing rapidly, and hydropower is considered a key source for electricity generation due to the easy availability of water from reservoirs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a 10-kW micro hydropower system can provide sufficient power for a hobby farm, a small resort, and a large home. Hence, hydropower systems can qualify as micro hydropower systems and are ideal for small business owners, including ranchers & farmers.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Civil Construction, Electromechanical Equipment, Power Infrastructure, Others.

The civil construction component segment dominated the overall market in 2020 and accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 31%. Civil construction witnessed a substantial share of project costs across all Small Hydropower Projects (SHPPs).

Major small hydropower plants have a trash rack cleaning machine, which removes material from water and prevents it from entering the plant waterways and damaging the electromechanical equipment or reducing hydraulic performance. The others segment includes structural, engineering, project development, environmental mitigation, and management.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major component suppliers for turbines are ANDRITZ and Gilkes. The key generator suppliers include Siemens Energy and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA and the leading penstock providers are Canyon Hydro and ANDRITZ. The equipment is supplied to manufacturers, who assemble and partially develop some systems used in small hydropower plants.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. small hydropower market include,

ANDRITZ

Canyon Hydro

General Electric

Gilkes

Mavel, A.S.

Natel Energy

Siemens Energy

SNC-Lavalin Group

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Wärtsilä

