Imaging Chemicals Market Is Registering A Growth Opportunity Worth US$ 12.5 Billion From 2022 To 2032

The study offers a comprehensive overview on diverse features that are inducing demand, revenue generation, and sales in the Imaging Chemicals Market across the globe.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Imaging Chemicals Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Global Demand of Imaging Chemicals Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

2015 to 2021 Imaging Chemicals Market Revenue Analysis vs. Market Outlook 2022-2032

From 2015 to 2021, imaging chemical demand rose at a CAGR of nearly 4% as demand for advanced imaging and printing solutions acquired precedence, most notably across the packaging industry.

Adjusting for the COVID-19 pandemic-related downturns, the imaging chemicals demand outlook was revised to be valued at over US$ 25.43 Billion in 2021, as mandatory factory shutdowns to curb the virus’s spread led to a cessation of production activities.

Future expansion prospects appear bright as a return to film-based photography is taking precedence. From 2022 to 2032, the imaging chemicals sales forecast has been projected to increase by a CAGR exceeding 6%.

Key Segments Covered in the Imaging Chemicals Industry Analysis

by Application : Printing & Packaging Medical Diagnostics Textile Processing Other Applications

by Product : Imaging Chemical Printing Inks Imaging Chemical Developers Other Imaging Chemical Products

by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Prominent imaging chemicals providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In June 2021 , ALTANA AG secured a new revolving credit facility from a consortium of eight major banks to further its sustainability agenda. The company availed € 250 Billion for the next 5 to 7 years in exchange for adhering to stringent ESG processes for key business areas, including imaging chemicals.

, secured a new revolving credit facility from a consortium of eight major banks to further its sustainability agenda. The company availed € 250 Billion for the next 5 to 7 years in exchange for adhering to stringent ESG processes for key business areas, including imaging chemicals. Also, in June 2021, Eastman Kodak Company and West World Paper (WWP) have announced a reseller agreement wherein the latter will become a key supplier of Kodak Commercial Print Solutions throughout Western Canada in forthcoming years.

Key Drivers Stimulating Imaging Chemicals Industry Expansion

Increasing Transition towards Digital Printing Will Widen Imaging Chemical Demand Outlook

Fast-paced technological advancements are penetrating the printing & packaging technology on a broad scale. Demand for faster turn-around time, high print ink quality, and reduced costs are significantly enhancing the uptake of imaging chemicals manufactured from various raw materials.

As per Fact.MR’s insights into the imaging chemicals market and stringent labeling and packaging regulations imposed by government authorities and regulatory agencies are spurring the need for clear printing solutions, paving the way for future adoption of high-quality imaging chemicals.

Global Imaging Chemicals Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the Imaging Chemicals market.

Category-wise Insights

Why are Imaging Chemical Printing Inks Acquiring Popularity?

Printing Inks Likely to Remain Most Preferred; backed by Flourishing Labelling Segment

By product, sales of printing inks are expected to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2032, expanding at a record 6% CAGR. Printing inks are widely used across multiple industries, including mainstream media and technical domains such as industrial printing.

By Application, which Imaging Chemicals is expected to Dominate?

Medical Diagnostics Opens Up Growth Frontiers for Imaging Chemical Manufacturers

By application, imaging chemicals for medical diagnostics are likely to account for over 40% revenue in the upcoming forecast period. Demand from the medical sector is witnessing favorable growth owing to an increasing geriatric population and& rising incidences of cancer & other cardiac diseases, which require advanced imaging for future treatment.

