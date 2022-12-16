Digital Pathology Market Size is Surging Worldwide in upcoming Years

Digital Pathology Industry Overview

The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 926.9 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increased focus on improving workflow efficiency and demand for faster diagnostic tools for chronic diseases, such as cancer, have been key factors driving the market. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions is anticipated to surge clinical urgency to adopt digital pathology to improve the existing patient diagnostic imaging measures and to reduce the high cost associated with conventional diagnostics. In addition, the increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to chronic conditions is also expected to boost the demand for technologically advanced diagnostic techniques.

According to a study published in Medscape, chronic diseases can be attributed to the high mortality rate. Owing to the high prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), it becomes imperative to opt for advanced diagnostic and imaging alternatives. The novel coronavirus is having a significant economic impact on most sectors, including the healthcare industry. Government bodies all over the world are responding to the threat of COVID-19 with essential measures, such as nationwide lockdowns, social distancing, and large-scale quarantine, to reduce the spread of the virus. The pandemic created a major growth opportunity for digital pathology.

On March 26, 2020, CMS waived off the stringent regulation pertinent to remote diagnosis temporarily and allowed remote sign-out of pathology cases using digital pathology equipment. During the pandemic, the U.S. FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health released an enforcement policy for remote digital pathology devices intended for pathologists, industry, clinical laboratories, drug administration staff, and healthcare facilities. The document provides a policy framework to expand the availability of remote digital pathology devices during the pandemic. Supportive regulations are anticipated to impact the market positively in the coming few years.

Rapid technological advancements in digital pathology systems are also expected to contribute to market growth. Advancements, such as digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiber optic communications, are also contributing to the growth. Whole slide imaging is one such technique that has various advantages over conventional light microscopes, which is expected to provide this market with lucrative opportunities. The adoption of AI in healthcare is growing with a rising focus on improving the quality of patient care by utilizing AI in various aspects of healthcare services, such as pathological diagnosis.

The AI-based tools, such as clinical decision support systems, aid in streamlining workflow processes in hospitals and improving medical care, thereby enhancing the patient experience. In October 2021, Roche proclaimed that it has entered a contract with PathAI, a global frontrunner in AI-powered technology for pathology. Under this development and distribution contract, the corporations will jointly develop an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. This partnership is expected to bring together all of the components required to deliver and commercialize a distinguished AI-based digital pathology medical device comprising a scanner, assay, image management system, and algorithm.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital pathology market on the basis of the product, application, end-use, and region:

Digital Pathology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Software

Device

Storage System

Digital Pathology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

Digital Pathology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Digital Pathology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

October 2021: Philips introduced IntelliSite. It features a scalable group of software tools and proficiencies that help streamline workflows, improve diagnostic confidence, enable teamwork, integrate AI, and enhance the efficiency of path labs

Philips introduced IntelliSite. It features a scalable group of software tools and proficiencies that help streamline workflows, improve diagnostic confidence, enable teamwork, integrate AI, and enhance the efficiency of path labs April 2021: OptraSCAN introduced OS-Ultra 320 high-speed scanners. The device is intended to scan cells/tissues of size 15×15 mm area at 40x magnification within 60 seconds.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the global digital pathology market include:

Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies

Inspirata, Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International, Inc.

ContextVision AB

