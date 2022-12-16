North America MRO Distribution Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends,Report

North America MRO Distribution Industry Overview

The North America MRO distribution market size was valued at USD 150.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2022 to 2030. Various initiatives by manufacturers to attain optimum efficiency are expected to drive North America maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) distribution market growth over the forecast period. MRO distribution is one of the critical components of the industry, which is necessary to eliminate downtime. As a result, industries initiate multiple scheduled and preventive maintenance processes. Industries, where supply activities have little direct accountability, might be driven by stock-outs rather than any overarching supply chain plan.

The U.S. exhibits one of the largest MRO sectors in the world and is characterized by the presence of several leading companies. The overall market highlights strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, to strengthen a company’s business, in terms of production volumes, and meet the desired demand. The manufacturing sector has been worst hit by the current pandemic as manufacturers of non-essential goods have shut down their production facilities in compliance with the government norms for lockdown. This further led to a domino effect on the industry, which has also suspended operations across all the major economies.

Fast delivery and maintenance service plays a major role in gaining clients’ confidence. In addition, beneficial product replacement policies and bulk order discounts are lucrative opportunities for end-use companies. Furthermore, the price can be a major factor deciding the choice of supplier for small- and medium-scale businesses. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of end-use industries in the region, which decreases the bargaining power of the buyers.

North America MRO Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

North America MRO Distribution Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Abrasives

Chemicals

Cutting Tools

Fasteners

Hand Tools

Pipes, Valves & Fitting

Power Tools

Power Transmission – Hydraulics

Power Transmission – Pneumatics

Power Transmission – Electrics

Rubber Products

Seal

Welding Equipment & Gases

Automation

Others

North America MRO Distribution End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Food, Beverage, & Tobacco

Textile

Wood & Paper

Mining, Oil, & Gas

Metal Processing & Foundry

Rubber, Plastic & Non-Metallic

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Construction

Others

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the North America MRO distribution market include:

Hillman Group, Inc.

Wajax Industrial Components

FCX Performance

SBP Holdings

S. Hughes Co., Inc.

DGI Supply

Lawson Products, Inc.

AWC

Hisco, Inc.

Kimball Midwest

Bisco Industries

Kaydon Corporation

BDI

