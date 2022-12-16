Mechanical Ventilator Market Trends, Demand and Future Opportunities till 2030

Mechanical Ventilator Industry Overview

The global mechanical ventilator market size was valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. The unprecedented dawn of COVID-19 boosted the demand for mechanical ventilators by leaps and bounds in 2020. The intuitive measures adopted by the government and the manufacturers to curb the initial unpreparedness for the pandemic resulted in the inflow of mechanical ventilators at the expedited rate.

However, owing to the development of the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, coupled with effective therapeutic options to treat mild to moderate symptoms of the infection, the growth has been stabilized. In addition, there is an expected decrease in the infection rate of coronavirus due to high awareness amongst the population and adherence to physical distancing measures. To restrict the spread of the pandemic, governments in various countries have implemented strict measures including social distancing.

In a welcome move, the U.S. FDA temporarily waived its enforcement and inspection requirements, which would be helpful for cross-industry manufacturers to fabricate much-needed components for ventilators and other critical care equipment. Supportive and timely regulatory policies by the government are anticipated to provide a growth platform for this market in the coming financial year, thereby affecting the growth rate over the forecast years.

A rise in the incidence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), rapid growth in the elderly population, and technological innovation are major factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period. The evolution of patient-friendly, cost-effective, and portable devices can further encourage their usage. For instance, in April 2020, InnAccel Technologies announced the introduction of a non-invasive ventilation system intended for use in ICU with COVID-19 patients.

COPD and asthma are the most prevalent respiratory conditions across the world. According to the WHO, COPD is the third leading cause of death globally, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019. In November 2020, Philips introduced Ventilator BiPAP A40 Expiratory Flow Limitation (EFL), a noninvasive ventilator for COPD patients. With this, clinicians can detect EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients at the point of care, ensuring the delivery of optimal homecare therapy. Increased demand for home healthcare is anticipated to have a favorable impact on the demand for home care ventilators in the coming years.

Mechanical Ventilator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mechanical ventilator market based on product, ventilation mode, end-use, and region:

Mechanical Ventilator Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Critical Care

Neonatal

Transport & Portable

Others

Mechanical Ventilator Ventilation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Invasive

Non-invasive

Mechanical Ventilator End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

Mechanical Ventilator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

April 2021 : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has acquired the majority share of STIMIT AG. With this purchase, the company further increases its proficiency in the lung-protective ventilation field.

: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has acquired the majority share of STIMIT AG. With this purchase, the company further increases its proficiency in the lung-protective ventilation field. August 2020: Spicejet introduced Spiceoxy, a portable, non-invasive ventilation device. The increasing awareness amongst the end users is projected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global mechanical ventilator market include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

