Lab Automation Market Is Poised To Experience Significant Gains, Posting A CAGR Exceeding 7% Through 2031

The all-inclusive Lab Automation Market report is a complete study of the market briefing on the market status in the forecast period of 2022-2032. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frames and important industry trends, market size, and market share appraisals mentioned in the later part of this report. Lab Automation Market study also analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers in relation to the concerned market.

The Lab Automation Market research document is prepared by Fact. MR’s team of professionals presented an in-depth study of the current state of the market. This market research report also conducts a study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the globe. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are revealed in the report. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Lab Automation Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles.

Demand for lab automation services experienced a Y-o-Y expansion rate of over 11% in 2022 compared to 2021, rising from US$ 1.8 Billion to US$ 2 Billion.

Going forward, the market is poised to flourish at a 7% value CAGR from 2022-2032, reaching a valuation of nearly US$ 4 Billion.

Growth prospects have further heightened since the onset of COVID-19, with healthcare providers scrambling to deploy precise and advanced diagnostic services, as well as accelerate drug and vaccine development. Consequently, overall healthcare spending rose to US$ 1.4 trillion, representing over 30% increase since 2015. Additionally, a host of government initiatives in key markets have greatly helped augment spending on lab automation, a trend likely to continue over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered

Product

Equipment

Automated Workstations

Automated Liquid Handling

Automated Integrated Workstations

Pipetting Systems

Reagent Dispensers

Microplate Washers

Microplate Readers

Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Single-mode Microplate Readers

Automated ELISA Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Software & Informatics

Workstation/Unit Automation Software

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Laboratory Notebook

Scientific Data Management System

Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Environmental Testing Labs

Food & Beverage Industry

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, demand for integrated automated workstations to expand at a rapid pace

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry experiencing major uptake of lab automation systems

By application, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics to collectively capture a lucrative share

Voluminous biopharmaceuticals manufacturing to elevate lab automation deployment across the U.S.

The U.K. to generate fresh revenue ecosystems amid high reliance on in vitro diagnostics

Growing R&D initiatives by government and non-governmental entities bolstering France and Germany’s growth prospects

India and China to emerge as lucrative hotspots amid increasing need to offset asymmetries in efficient lab testing mechanisms

“Growing irregularities in quality diagnosis & drug development due to high error margins are prompting healthcare providers to invest in the most contemporary lab automation solutions, driving market growth,”comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Hudson Robotics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Hamilton Robotics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Becton Dickinson & Company, Qiagen NV, Danaher Corporation, and Hudson Robotics are some prominent lab automation equipment and software providers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

With regard to solution offerings, Siemens Healthineers provides the SIMATIC SIPAT Process Analytical Technology, facilitating the right-first-time production via Quality by Design (QbD) transfer of previously downstream quality controls into the manufacturing process itself. The software helps healthcare settings become more flexible with regard to production expansion, new product launches, and entry into new markets.

Similarly, Bio-Rad Laboratories offers its CFX Automation System II, a robotic plate handler compatible with all CFX RT-PCR Detection Systems to enable walk-away, high throughput qPCR operation in a simplified format. This systems generates large volumes of data and rapid data analysis. It is ideally suited to meet the high throughput RT-PCR requirements of today’s drug discovery and screening workflows.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Hudson Robotics

Qiagen NV

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hamilton Robotics

Siemens Healthineers

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

FORMULATRIX

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global lab automation market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (equipment and software & informatics), application (drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomic solutions, and proteomics solutions), and end-user (biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, forensic laboratories, environmental testing labs, and food & beverage industry), across five major regions of the world.

