Demand for coconut oil is poised to reach a significant market value of $3,141 million by 2023

Coconut oil has a number of health benefits that add to the appeal of this tropical fruit. Coconut oil is used to nourish hair, moisturize skin, aid digestion, improve mental performance, boost hormone production, and provide lipids to the body. However, coconut oil has to compete with other extracts from this multipurpose fruit, such as coconut water and coconut sugar. The fruit’s dwindling supply has certainly taken its toll on the coconut oil market, leading to a surge in price. All indications are that this will continue in the near term unless producers are able to dramatically increase commodity supply in the coconut oil market.

Some of the forecasts of the Fact.MR report on the global coconut oil market are given below to help you understand the current and future prospects in the coconut oil market, which will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022 should grow –

The process segment dominates the coconut oil market with almost 3/4 revenue share per product type. A market opportunity exceeding $2.2 billion makes it extremely lucrative, and key stakeholders would do well to take note. Europe accounts for 1/3 of the revenue contribution and is expected to grow compared to other regions with the highest annual growth rate.

The virgin segment represents a niche in the coconut oil market that can be targeted by companies with tailored solutions to meet the needs of discerning customers. Aside from Europe, APEJ is the only other region that is expected to be worth more than $200 million by the end of the forecast period.

The food processor segment accounts for just over a quarter of coconut oil market revenue by end-use segment in 2017, and Europe is expected to be worth nearly $240 million by the end of 2022. Big players could target North America as a snack The market there is worth billions of dollars and the health benefits of coconut oil are already well known.

The retail segment alone accounts for over a third of revenue by end-use segment in the coconut oil market, which amounts to a market to surpass $1.1 billion in 2022. It will be interesting to see if retailers buck the e-commerce wave that has swept across the world. Latin America in particular holds great promise in the retail segment as the region is quite underdeveloped, especially when compared to developed countries in Europe and North America.

Franchise outlets are a little over half the size of the modern commercial segment in the coconut oil market. However, companies employing a unique differentiation strategy may be able to tap into this segment as the competition focuses most of their attention on the modern commerce segment, which represents a much greater opportunity.

The coconut oil market is highly competitive and some of the major players active in it include Adani Wilmar, Ruchi Soya Industries, Associated British Foods, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group Inc. and American Vegetable Oil inc

competitive landscape

The competitive landscape in the Coconut Oil Market report includes the major players of the industry. The major players of the Coconut Oil market have been profiled based on their revenue shares, key differentiation strategies, and several other factors.

The report includes major players in the coconut oil market such as:

Adani Wilmar

Ruchi Soya Industries

Associated British foods

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Adams Group Inc.

American Vegetable Oil Inc.

Additional questions answered

Some of the Additional Questions Answered in the Coconut Oil Market Report Include:

What are the other prime trends shaping the global coconut oil market?

What are the key challenges hampering the growth of the global coconut oil market?

Which segments in the Coconut Oil market are showing optimistic growth potential during the forecast period?

After reading the Coconut Oil market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting global growth.

Analyze key regions that hold a significant share of the total revenue of the Coconut Oil market.

Examine the growth prospects of the global Coconut Oil market scenario, including production, consumption, historical and forecast.

Learn about the consumption pattern and the impact of each end-use on the Coconut Oil market growth.

Examine the recent R&D projects undertaken by each Coconut Oil Market player.

The Coconut Oil market report answers important Questions along with:

What is the Status of the Coconut Oil Market?

How does the coconut oil market look after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the Coconut Oil Market Devices and why?

Which players remain at the top of the coconut oil market?

What are the options available to Coconut Oil Market players to expand their manufacturing footprint?

Which segment has the biggest influence on the look of the Coconut Oil market?

