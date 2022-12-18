Global Market For Guidewires Is Projected To Reach A Value Pool Of Us$2.6 Billion By The End Of 2025

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The use of interventional radiology techniques in image-guided diagnosis and treatment of diseases has increased in recent years. Interventional radiology is excellent for gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, urogenital and pulmonary complications. The benefits of such minimally invasive procedures in terms of minimal blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and speedy recovery have made interventional radiology techniques more popular.

The increasing preference for interventional radiological techniques has increased the demand for guidewires and is expected to continue to do so in the future. Global Guidewires Market is poised to witness a positive growth trajectory, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The market is projected to reach a $2.6 billion pool of value by the end of 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately affect the production of guidewires during the forecast period. This is attributed to key companies taking strict countermeasures to limit face-to-face contact, investing a significant portion of their revenue in finding testing mechanisms and antiviral drugs, and shifting shift times.

Key insights from the global Guidewires market study:

By product, the coronary guidewires segment is set to capture a large chunk of the global guidewires market. Rising levels of cardiovascular disease, ease of navigation through blood vessels, and faster delivery of treatments are key growth drivers. A CAGR of 6.6% is forecast for the forecast period.

However, urological guidewires will grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.0%. The increasing prevalence of urological dysfunction has facilitated the increased use of urological guidewires. These guidewires offer an atraumatic hydrophilic tip that facilitates passage through tight areas. The segment is expected to take 15% of the total guide wire market.

Due to the expansion of hospital infrastructure, the introduction of hygiene practices and the presence of qualified surgical personnel, hospitals are expected to capture a significant market share in end use. The projected market share of hospitals accounts for two-fifths of the total guidewire market.

North America is projected to retain the market dominance, growing by 1.5x over the forecast period. Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key guidewire manufacturers are expected to drive growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. Increasing incidence of health diseases, favorable business policies and economic development have motivated key players to set up their businesses in these countries. Consumer demand for high quality guide wire brands is strong.

Global Guidewires: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global Guidewires market with detailed segmentation by product, end-user, and key regions.

product

Coronary guide wires

Peripheral guidewires

Neurovascular Guidewires

Urological Guide Wires

Radiological guide wires

Gastroenterological guidewires

Other Guidewires (Otolarynology & Oncology)

end user

hospitals

clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

diagnostic centers

key regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Improved patient comfort as a key growth stimulant

The global guidewires market is fragmented and composed of multiple players, with the top four players accounting for half of the total market. These players are: Abbott Technologies, Terumo Medical Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation. These players are focused on developing guidewires for various therapeutic applications and providing improved patient comfort through a lubricious coating.

Abbot Technologies manufactures new products such as the Hi-Torque Command 18 018 guidewire. The device combines the durability of Nitinol and the pressure, torque and support of stainless steel to provide patient comfort and ease of surgery. Another product, called Pressurewire TM X, assesses hemodynamics using either FFR fractional flow reserve or Resting Full Cycle Ratio (RFR) measurements.

Terumo Interventional Systems, another market participant, offers hydrophilic and novel hybrid guidewires with a nitinol core for coronary and vascular interventional procedures. Its products include the Long Taper GLIDEWIRE, the J-tip GLIDEWIRE, and the GLIDEWIRE TORQUE TM Device. These glide wires offer unmatched glide and glide maintenance. This ensures consistency throughout the process.

