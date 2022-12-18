Global Cocoa Market Will Register A Moderate CAGR Of 3.3% By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The rising popularity of cocoa-based products such as cocoa beverages, chocolate, cocoa butter and cocoa liqueur is driving the growth of the global cocoa market. In recent years, the demand for cocoa products, especially chocolate, has risen sharply in emerging countries such as India and China. Additionally, the launch of cocoa-based health drinks and a range of new chocolate confections are driving global consumption of cocoa.

On the other hand, high production costs and an insufficient supply of cocoa pose major challenges for the market. Weather plays a key role in determining the quality and quantity of cocoa beans that are grown each year, therefore unfavorable weather conditions can lead to low yields, which remains a major problem for the overall cocoa market.

Segmentation of the Cocoa Market Insights

By region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

oceans

Middle East & Africa

competitive landscape

The cocoa market is expected to witness an intense competitive scenario between existing and emerging market players.

Some of the major market players in the cocoa market include

Cargill Inc

Olam International Ltd

Barry Callebaut AG

Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer Sdn.

Natra SA

Touton SA

BT COCOA

Dutch Cocoa B.V

Plum Chocolate Company

JB groceries

Cemoi Chocolatier SA.

Key takeaways from the Cocoa Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players in the Cocoa Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies of market players.

Study of micro and macroeconomic growth indicators.

Influence of the various factors on the value chain of the Cocoa Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Recent trends influencing the scenario of the Cocoa Market Insights.

Important questions related to Cocoa Market Insights covered in the report :

