Chelating Resin Market Is Expected To Increase In Value By 1.6 Times By 2030

Chelation resins have experienced steady demand over the past two to three decades. The main focus of the manufacturers was on product optimization and lateral integration. By resolving all customer-related technical issues, manufacturers can improve customer retention and product performance.

This technology has proven very useful to effectively extract metal contaminants such as mercury from wastewater, alkaline earth metals from brine and many more.

Compared to conventional ion exchange resins, chelating resins have a higher selectivity towards certain metal ions. Thus, improved separation is possible with chelating resins when used in the system.

Due to their high effectiveness in various industrial separation processes, high demand for chelating resins is expected in the coming years. However, separation by chelating resins is a somewhat expensive process and requires significant capital investment.

Important insights from the market study

The chelating resin market is expected to grow 1.6 times by 2030 compared to 2020.

Rising demand for chelating resins for brine cleaning, followed by electroplating applications, is expected to drive consumption of iminoacetic acid and aminophosphone type chelating resins in the coming years, with both accounting for almost 3/4 of the market share by the end of 2030.

The chlor-alkali area offers productive growth opportunities for chelating resins and will account for almost half of the total value opportunity during the forecast period.

Despite losing significant market share by 2030, polystyrene divinylbenzene will continue to be the dominant matrix used in the manufacture of chelating resins, accounting for a total share of nearly 2/3 by the end of 2030.

China accounts for a large part of the supply of chelating resins, with nearly 60% of total production concentrated in the country.

The market in the US and Germany is expected to grow at a constant CAGR of around 5% each through 2030.

“Resin production has been impacted by the severe impact of COVID-19. Manufacturers are now focused on tracking end-user requirements to bring optimal resins to market,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key segments covered in the study

functional group iminoacetic acid group aminophosphonic acid glucamine group oxime group Phosphonic + sulfonic group phosphorus group thiol group thiourea group picolylamine group quaternary amines polyamines

matrix type polystyrene polystyrene divinylbenzene polyacrylic divinylbenzene

application Separation & Purification Treatment of waste water and sewage removal of impurities biochemistry Other

consumer industry electroplating chemicals chlor-alkali Biomedical Other

Metal & Mining cobalt nickel copper lithium gold rare earth metal Other



The report provides the following Chelation Resins market insight and assessment, which is helpful to all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand in the Chelating Resins market

Latest Chelating Resins Market of the industry with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of the chelating resins market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.

Chelation resins are changing market demand and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players operating in the Chelating Resins market

Sales in the US chelating resin market will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The market demand forecast for chelating resins in Europe remains stable as many countries like UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

