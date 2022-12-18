CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Growth of Gantry Crane market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

The global gantry crane market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2031, expanding at a healthy CAGR of approximately 6% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to a recently published report on the subject by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Rapid expansion of key public infrastructure such as shipyards, airports, seaports and highways are majorly driving market growth. Key end users are leaning towards lightweight, portable and easy-to-use gantry cranes, such as those manufactured from aluminum, in order to attain greater economies of scale with respect to production. Additionally, emphasis on connected technologies, including IoT-enabled GPS powered gantry cranes, are also surging in popularity.

For instance, in February 2021, Konecranes collaborated with telecommunications company Telia to optimize port operations with 5G technology and analytics, including monitoring port handling equipment such as gantry cranes across Finland. Likewise, Schildknecht offers the DATAEAGLE 7050 gateway with various fieldbus interfaces to be mounted on rubber tired gantry cranes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, gantry cranes for construction activities are expected to reach new heights

Portable gantry cranes are expected to generate bulk of global demand over coming years

By operation, automatic gantry cranes are most preferred amid rising demand for automating industrial operations

Heavy-duty cranes capable of lifting loads exceeding 50 tons to exhibit high growth

The U.S to emerge as a lucrative market for gantry cranes, attributed to heightened public and private sector construction projects

India to generate lucrative expansion opportunities for prominent market players

Extensive application in the shipping industry to bolster growth prospects across China

Competitive Landscape

Prominent gantry crane manufacturers as profiled in Fact.MR’s report include JASO Industrial Cranes, Aicrane Machinery Group, Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mi-Jack Products, TNT Crane & Rigging, Liebherr Group, SANY GROUP, Konecranes Plc., and Mammoet Holding B.V, among others.

In December 2020, JASO Industrial Cranes received all the industrial cranes for its new marine wind turbine factory in Le Havre from Siemens Gamesa. This new plant will manufacture the 71 offshore wind turbines at the Fécamp wind farm in Normandy

In May 2021, the Liebherr Group delivered its first LTM 1650-8.1 mobile crane in Spain to Grúas y Transportes Ibarrondo S.A., a transportation company. The crane is available with two telescope boom lengths, Y guying and a luffing jib up to 91 meters in length

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Gantry Crane Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Gantry Crane Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Gantry Crane Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Gantry Crane Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Gantry Crane market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

