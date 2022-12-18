With 11% CAGR, Global Plant Based Dairy Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 32 Bn by 2031| Fact.MR

Developed regions such as North America and Europe will dominate the global plant-based dairy market share, with a combined figure of 53% in 2021. The importance of plant based dairy was further highlighted with the onset of COVID-19, as consumers increasingly shifted towards consumption of non-animal based food products.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global plant based dairy market is anticipated to add almost 3x value by 2031

Almond milk remained the top selling category in 2020, clocking a value of US$ 6.5 Bn

2 out of 5 sales of plant based dairy products occur via online retail platforms

By nature, organic plant based dairy products sales to surge at 13% CAGR

Sales across the U.S market to compound at a CAGR of over 10% until 2031

Organic dairy sales in China topped US$ 1 Bn in 2020, forecast to expand at nearly 14% CAGR

“Cheese alternatives are predicted to be the “next frontier” in plant-based innovation, advancements in ingredient technology are estimated to fire dairy-alternatives market,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In 2016, Key manufacturer Danone SA, the French dairy giant made a move into dairy-free by acquiring WhiteWave Foods, the US manufacturer of the Alpro and Silk plant-based dairy-alternative ranges, for US$ 12.5Bn.

In February 2019, Danone announced it was opening a new building at its facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania, dedicated to plant-based food products including yogurt.

In December 2019, Danone’s French dairy peer Lactalis announced it was taking its Siggi’s yogurt brand into the plant-based market.

In March 2020, Arla announced the launch of a range of chilled, oat-based drinks, to be marketed under a new brand, Jörd, and initially available in Denmark, Sweden and the UK.

Key Companies Profiled :

Danone SA.

Lactalis

Arla Foods

Chobani

General Mills

Saputo

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Nestle

Bel Group

Muller

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Sahmyook Foods.

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company. …

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Product Plant Based Milk (by Protein Source) Almonds Cashews Coconuts Hazelnuts Oats Rice Soy Flax Hemp Macadamia Peanuts Pistachios Quinoa Sesame Others Plant Based Frozen Desserts (by Protein Source) Avocados Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Plant Based Butter (by Form) Sticks Spread Plant Based Creamers (by Protein Source) Soy Coconuts Almonds Others Plant Based Yogurt (by Protein Source) Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Others Plant Based Cheese (by Form) Blocks and Wedges Creams, Sauces and Spreads Shredded and Crated Sliced

Nature Organic Plant Based Dairy Conventional Plant Based Dairy



Questionnaire answered in the Plant-based Dairy Market report include:

How the market for Plant-based Dairy has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Plant-based Dairy on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plant-based Dairy?

Why the consumption of Plant-based Dairy highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Plant-based Dairy market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Plant-based Dairy market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Plant-based Dairy market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Plant-based Dairy market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Plant-based Dairy market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Plant-based Dairy market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Plant-based Dairy market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Plant-based Dairy market. Leverage: The Plant-based Dairy market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Plant-based Dairy market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Plant-based Dairy market.

