Worldwide Sales of Modular Cleanroom Solutions Is Poised To Register A Surge At Over 10% CAGR Through 2030

Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market By Type (Hardwall Cleanrooms, Softwall Cleanrooms), By Offering (Standard, Customized), By Use Case (Storage Rooms, Fab Labs, CMM Rooms, Gown Rooms), By End-Use (Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices)- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Advancing demand from the research industry is expected to facilitate market growth for years to come.

The market is envisioned to experience impressive growth, backed by ascending demand for implementation of advanced technologies and repositioning of modular cleanroom solutions in the market.

Taking into account all these factors, demand for modular cleanroom solutions is poised to register a surge at over 10% CAGR through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market Study

  • The global modular cleanroom solutions market is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2030.
  • Demand was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with -3.7% growth in 2020. However, 2021 will witness growth at the rate of nearly 10%.
  • The use of modular cleanroom solutions for IV rooms is predicted to grow at the highest rate of 11.3%.
  • North America is a dominant market with a value of US$ 74.7 Mn in 2019, and is set to balloon at a vigorous CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
  • Pharmaceutical modular cleanroom solutions are set observe a brisk growth rate of 11%, while semiconductor use is projected to add 2.6X times its value over the forecast period.
  • Regions such as East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to witness high growth at 11% and 12% CAGRS, respectively, owing to increasing demand for modular cleanrooms in the manufacturing clusters of these regions.
  • The market is the U.S. and Germany is set to expand at a rapid pace of around 12% and 13%, respectively, through 2030.

“Reengineering product portfolio of modular cleanroom solutions is a key driver for market growth,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key players of the Modular Cleanroom Solutions market survey report:

  • AES Clean Technology
  • G-Con Manufacturing Inc.
  • Americans Cleanroom Systems
  • Cleanrooms West
  • BasX Solutions
  • Terra Universal
  • Technical Air Products
  • Modular Cleanrooms Inc.
  • PortaFaB Modular Building System
  • Clean Air Products
  • Simplex Isolation Systems, Inc.

Key Segments of Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market

Type

  • Hardwall
  • Softwall

Offering

  • Standard
  • Customized

Use Case

  • Storage Rooms
  • Fab Labs
  • CMM Rooms
  • Gown Rooms
  • IV Rooms
  • Metrology Labs
  • Others

End Use

  • Semiconductors
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Aerospace
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market report include:

  • How the market for Modular Cleanroom Solutions has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Modular Cleanroom Solutions on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Modular Cleanroom Solutions?
  • Why the consumption of Modular Cleanroom Solutions highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

