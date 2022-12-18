Worldwide Demand for Industrial Fasteners Is Expand At A CAGR of Around 5.1% Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis, By Material (Metal, Plastic & Polymer), By Type (Screws, Nuts, Bolts, Washers, Anchors, Dowel Pins), By Application, By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global industrial fasteners market has reached a valuation of US$ 102.8 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to progress at a steady CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 168.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Revenue from the sales of industrial fasteners accounted for 72% share of the global fasteners market at the end of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are constantly channelizing their resources to develop automated and smart industrial fasteners to pave the way for higher sales across end-use sectors. Companies are setting up integrated sales channels to limit the number of stakeholders across the supply chain and generate higher profit margins.

In 2020, Stanley Black and Decker partnered with OEMs and many other suppliers to enhance the supply chain of its products.

In June 2021, Greeknote, a leading manufacturer of anti-corrosion coatings, introduced advanced G5K, which provides coating performance for at least 5,000 hours.

Key Companies Profiled :

Acument Global Technologies (Fontana Gruppo)

Birmingham Fastener

Delta Fastener Corp.

De Walt

Eurofast

Elgin Fastener Group

Extreme Bolt & Fastener

Ford Fasteners, Inc.

HILTI

Impalabolt

ITW

Johns Manville

KD FASTENERS, INC.

LISI Group

Segmentation of Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

By Material : Metal Steel Stainless Steel Alloy Steel Copper & its Alloys Aluminum Titanium Nickel & its Alloys Others Polymer

By Type : Screws Wood Screws Machine Screws Thread Cutting Machine Screws Sheet Metal Screws Self-Drilling Socket Screws Others Nuts Hexagon Nuts Flange Nuts Wing Nuts Kep Nuts Push Nuts Castle Nuts Coupling Nuts Pal Nuts Others Bolts Track Bolts Square Bolts Plow Bolts Round Bolts Lag Bolts Aircraft Bolts J-Bolts U-Bolts Shoulder Bolts Elevator Bolts HR Bolts HV Bolts Others Washers Lock Washers Structural Washers Others Anchors Dowel Pins



