Demand For Vacutainers Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR of 7% By 2031

The need for vacutainers used for venous blood collection will drive market expansion, which is anticipated to increase at a notable CAGR of more than 7% between 2021 and 2031.

Over the past several decades, the manufacturing of medical equipment has developed quickly. North America and the Asia-Pacific region have both experienced significant growth. Nearly one percent of all sales of medical equipment worldwide are vacutainers. Vacutainers have a sizable market share in addition to needles, syringes, and non-vacuum-based blood collection tubes used in blood extraction.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5719

Prominent Key players of the Vacutainer market survey report:

Tenko Medical System Corp.

Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Hongyu Medical Commodity Co. Ltd

3M Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

GABA Therwil GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Baxter International

Medline Industries, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

InterVacTechnology

Key Market Segments Covered

By Additive Vacutainers Without/No Additives Vacutainers With Additives Sodium Citrate Gel+ BCA Sodium Heparin Lithium Heparin EDTA Tubes Fluoride Oxalate Acid-citrate-dextrose EDTA + Gel

By Application Vacutainers for Venous Blood Collection Vacutainers for Capillary Blood Collection

By Buyer Type Vacutainers Used by Research Laboratories Vacutainers Used by Hospitals and Clinics Vacutainers Used by Diagnostic Chains

By Material Plastic (PET) Vacutainers Glass Vacutainers

By Region North America Latin America Europe MEA East Asia South Asia Oceania



Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5719

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, one-half of market revenue was generated solely by North America.

Vacutainers with additives account for more than 80% of global sales, and are utilised at large in North America.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for three-fourth global market share. The European market is expected to offer more than US$ 440 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market is highly concentrated in nature, with companies such as Becton, Dickinson & Company and Medtronic PLC holding around 33% of the global market share.

In terms of buyer, hospitals and clinics held around 38% of overall market share in 2020.

Application in venous blood collection amounts for over 65% overall demand.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 11% throughout 2021-2031, while that in China at 14.5%.

“Large number of regional players in East Asia offering vacutainers at significantly lower cost makes it difficult for international players to expand in the region,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Advancements in technology related to medication and new ways of drawing blood for biopsy are likely to impact the current medical equipment market in the near future. Devices such as Velano Vascular’s PIVO, which provided a new approach to draw blood and made it easier to avoid acute pain through its needle-less blood drawing system, are the future of blood drawing systems. Owing to the needs of end users, innovation in vacutainers that allow an individual to collect blood (with less penetration of needles) without the support of doctors or clinical staff can be a key winning strategy for manufacturers.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=948105

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com