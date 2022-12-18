Global Sales of Plant-Based Fish Is Projected To Surge At An Impressive CAGR of Around 28% Over 2031| Fact.MR Study

Plant-based Fish Market Segmentation by Fish (Plant-based Tuna Products, Crab Products, Shrimp Products), by Product (Plant-based Fish Cutlets, Fish Fillets, Fish Cutlets), by Source (Soy-based, Canola-based, Wheat-based Fish Products), by Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast- 2031

The global plant-based fish market is projected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 28% from 2021 to 2031, to top a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031. At present, sales are mainly dominated by plant-based burger patties and fillets, with each holding a market share of over one-third, respectively.

Prominent Key players of the Plant-based Fish market survey report:

  • ChickP
  • Vestkron A/S
  • Aspire Food Group
  • Aleph Farms
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Gushen Biotechnology Ltd.
  • Roquette Freres
  • Glanbia Plc.
  • CHS Inc.
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Nestle SA

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Fish
    • Plant-based Tuna Products
    • Plant-based Crab Products
    • Plant-based Shrimp Products
  • Product
    • Plant-based Fish Burger Patties
    • Plant-based Fish Fillets
    • Plant-based Fish Crumbles & Grounds
    • Plant-based Fish Chunks & Tips
    • Plant-based Fish Cutlets
    • Plant-based Fish Shreds
    • Plant-based Fish Tenders & Fingers
    • Plant-based Fish Strips
    • Plant-based Fish Meatballs
  • Source
    • Soy-based Fish Products
    • Wheat-based Fish Products
    • Canola-based Fish Products
    • Pea-based Fish Products
    • Fava Bean-based Fish Products
    • Rice-based Fish Products
    • Lentil-based Fish Products
    • Potato-based Fish Products
    • Chia-based Fish Products
    • Flax-based Fish Products
    • Corn-based Fish Products
  • Distribution Channel
    • Hypermarkets
    • Specialty Stores
    • Online Retail
    • HoReCa (Food Service Sector)
    • Convenience Stores

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, burger patties to hold dominance, fillets to catch up swiftly
  • By source, soy-based proteins to remain dominant, popularity of wheat-proteins to soar
  • HoReCa (Food Service Sector) to remain dominant distribution channel, online sales catching up
  • Plant-based shrimp to emerge as most consumed type over coming years
  • The U.S. to emerge as the dominant market for plant-based fish in North America, amid high presence of major F&B corporations
  • Growing animal sensitization trends driving sales across the U.K., which incidentally is likely to become the world’s largest market

“Growing tilt towards healthier food alternatives as well as rapidly depleting global fish stocks are prompting consumers to opt for plant-based alternatives to key seafood varieties, providing traction to the sales of plant-based fish products,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global plant-based fish market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature, characterized by the presence of a wide range of established and fledgling manufacturers. Primary expansion strategies of key manufacturers involve new product launches, strategic partnerships & acquisitions, as well as aggressive marketing campaigns.

  • In August 2020, for instance, food & beverage giant Nestle launched a plant-based alternative to tuna; its first move into the ever-expanding plant-based seafood alternatives market. This alternative can be used in a wide range of dishes, including salads, sandwiches, and pizzas. The product involves a combination of six plant ingredients, including pea protein.

Collaborations with universities to accelerate research are also becoming popular in this market space.

  • For instance, in September 2020, Givaudan, one of the world’s leading flavor and fragrance company, unveiled its research in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley’s Product Development Program, to investigate the possibilities for manufacturers in the plant-based fish products domain.

