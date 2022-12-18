Demand for Scrap Recycling Registers A Growth Rate Of 5.5% Over 2031 | Fact.MR study

Fact.MR – market and competitive research provider – estimates that the scrap metal recycling market will reach a growth rate of 5.5% to reach US$103 billion between 2021 and 2031 . As of 2021, demand is expected to reach $60 billion. Scrap metal recycling is an energy-efficient method that can reduce carbon footprint and meet the demand for ferrous metals from leading end-use sectors such as construction, automotive and shipbuilding.

American Iron & Metal (AIM)

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis AG

DBW metal recycling

honeysuckle

Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource, LLC

Sims Limited

TKC Metal Recycling Inc.

K Swiss Inc.

Important insights from the market study

The global scrap recycling market is expected to increase in value by 1.8x by 2031 compared to 2021.

Iron scrap recycling is said to account for 2/5 of global sales

By industry, scrap car recycling to capture 60% of the market turnover

Recycling for new scrap to increase CAGR by over 5%

The US is projected to generate $25 billion worth of scrap metal recycling by the end of 2021

China accounts for 55% of scrap recycling in East Asia

“The scrap metal recycling process saves 60% energy for mining new metal and saves valuable raw materials; reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing its popularity around the world,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR

competitive landscape

Prominent players use innovative approaches such as breakthrough marketing tactics, technological advances, mergers and acquisitions.

Technological advances in the metal recycling market have revolutionized the entire process. The use of XRF or X-ray Fluorescence creates immense value for scrap recyclers. This technology can securely identify numerous alloy grades and quickly analyze their chemical composition at material transfer points, helping to ensure the quality of the product.

In October 2020, ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal formed Integrated Metal Recycling Inc. as a joint venture that will combine “many of the two partners’ recycling activities” in Quebec. This company is likely to provide effective recycling of scrap metal and provide better services to consumers.

Key segments covered

metal type Recycling scrap iron Recycling of stainless steel scrap Recycling of carbon steel scrap Recycling of structural steel scrap Recycling of cast iron scrap Other Non-ferrous scrap recycling Recycling aluminum scrap Recycling copper scrap Recycling lead scrap Recycling of scrap nickel Zinc scrap recycling Recycling scrap brass Recycling of scrap tin Recycling scrap gold Other

scrap type New scrap recycling scrap metal recycling

Industry Building and construction scrap recycling Recycling of automobile scrap Scrap metal recycling in industrial manufacturing Recycling e-waste Recycling of scrap metal from shipbuilding Scrap metal recycling for consumer electronics Other



What insights does the Scrap Metal Recycling Market report offer the readers?

Fragmentation of scrap metal recycling based on product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each scrap metal recycling player.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of scrap metal recycling in detail.

Influence of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global scrap metal recycling.

The report provides the following Scrap Metal Recycling Market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Scrap Metal Recycling Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and scrap metal recycling demand

Latest industry analysis of the Metal Recycling Market with key analysis on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of the Scrap Metal Recycling market and changing consumer preferences in key verticals.

Changing demand for scrap metal recycling and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players of Scrap Metal Recycling

Sales in the US scrap metal recycling market will continue to grow, driven by growing consumer confidence and the economic recovery

The demand forecast for scrap metal recycling in Europe remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Scrap Metal Recycling Market Report Include:

How has the scrap metal recycling market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of global scrap metal recycling based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for scrap recycling?

Why is scrap recycling consumption the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

