According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global 3D printing materials industry, the market is anticipated to expand 10x from 2021 to 2031.

The 3D printing materials market is growing due to increasing demand from the healthcare, automotive, and other industries. By 2021-end, the market is slated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Bn. In the forthcoming decade, the fused filament fabrication technology will account for 31% of the global 3D printing materials market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the automobile industry in 2020, with lockdowns being enacted in all countries and vehicle production being suspended in several countries. 3D printing is a quicker manufacturing procedure than conventional manufacturing methods like injection moulding and subtractive manufacturing.