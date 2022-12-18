3d Printing Materials Market Is Growing Due To Increasing Demand From The Healthcare, Automotive, And Other Industries

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global 3D printing materials industry, the market is anticipated to expand 10x from 2021 to 2031.

The 3D printing materials market is growing due to increasing demand from the healthcare, automotive, and other industries. By 2021-end, the market is slated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 Bn. In the forthcoming decade, the fused filament fabrication technology will account for 31% of the global 3D printing materials market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the automobile industry in 2020, with lockdowns being enacted in all countries and vehicle production being suspended in several countries. 3D printing is a quicker manufacturing procedure than conventional manufacturing methods like injection moulding and subtractive manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape  – 3D Printing Materials Market

Key manufacturers of 3D printing materials market are reliant on forging long term partnership and collaborative agreements, introducing new product lines into the market and acquiring rival players to strengthen customer base. Some notable developments in the industry are as follows:

  • In 2021, 3D Systems Corporation engaged in a long-term partnership with Sauber Motorsports AS for building a high production in-house factory to support the wind tunnel operations that were enabled by 3D System solutions. The company provided 3D printing material for high-quality parts of Sauber for aerodynamic model iterations.
  • In April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Royal DSM N.V.
  • The Exone Company
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • General Electric
  • Materialize NV
  • Sandvik AB
  • Hoganas AB
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Voxeljet AG
  • Markforged Inc.

Key Segments Covered in 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Form
    • 3D Printing Powder
    • 3D Printing Filament
    • 3D Printing Liquid
  • Technology
    • Fused Filament Fabrication
    • Selective Laser Sintering
    • Stereolithographic
    • Direct Metal Laser Sintering
    • Others
  • Type
    • Plastic 3D Printing Materials
    • Metal 3D Printing Materials
    • Ceramic 3D Printing Materials
    • Others
  • Application
    • Prototyping
    • Manufacturing
    • R&D
  • Vertical
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace & Defence
    • Healthcare
    • Consumer Goods
    • Construction
    • Others

Questionnaire answered in the 3D Printing Materials Market report include:

  • How the market for 3D Printing Materials has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global 3D Printing Materials on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the 3D Printing Materials?
  • Why the consumption of 3D Printing Materials highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the 3D Printing Materials market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the 3D Printing Materials market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the 3D Printing Materials market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the 3D Printing Materials market.
  • Leverage: The 3D Printing Materials market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the 3D Printing Materials market.

