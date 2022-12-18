Global Demand for Diabetes Management Software Is Anticipated To Surge At a CAGR of 9.9% by 2032

Global demand for diabetes management software is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the global diabetes management software market is valued at US$ 25.85 billion and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 66.26 billion by the end of 2032.

The comfort of use at home, the user-friendliness of modern digital equipment for diabetes diagnostics, and the ease of sharing data with specialists via digital platforms are major factors driving the demand for diabetes management software across self/home healthcare settings.

Competitive Landscape

Diabetes management companies are increasingly focusing on unique growth strategies, including acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships to offer optimal patient experience.

For instance :

In 2020, Dexcom Corporation collaborated with DreMed , a medical supplier of hospital equipment, to improve its facilities. This collaboration improved the market presence of Dexcom among users.

collaborated with , a medical supplier of hospital equipment, to improve its facilities. This collaboration improved the market presence of Dexcom among users. In 2020, Abbott Corporation invested in freestyle libre2, a glucose meter. It is a device used for tracking glucose levels among diabetic patients and is applied on the back of the upper arm to check the glucose levels in the body. This latest technology helps in setting alarms for patients with too high or too low sugar levels.

Key Companies Profiled:

Glooko

Tidepool

LifeScan, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Abbott Diabetes Care

Acon Diabetes Care International

BIONIME

Custo med

Dexcom

Key Segments Covered in Diabetes Management Software Industry Research

Diabetes Management Software Market by Device : Wearable Devices Handheld Devices

Diabetes Management Software Market by Application : Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Obesity & Diet Management

Diabetes Management Software Market by End User : Self/Home Healthcare Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics Academic & Research Institutes

Diabetes Management Software Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



