Global Demand for Sleep Apnea Devices Are Expected To Grow At A High CAGR of 6% by 2030

Growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, the global sleep aid market is projected to reach a valuation of US$120 billion by 2030, up from US$83.1 billion in 2022 .

Global sales of sleep apnea devices are expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030, reaching US$35.6 billion by 2030 . Effectiveness of sleep apnea devices.

competitive environment

To increase their growth potential, the sleep aid market leaders are focusing on acquisitions, new developments and product launches. Manufacturers of sleep aids are increasing their product research and development spending as an important part of their business plans to meet the needs of specific patient populations. Market players are focused on expanding the geographic reach of both new and existing devices.

In December 2019, the US FDA approved the new drug application for the orexin receptor antagonist Dyvigo® (lemborexant), which was discovered and developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. .

Key companies profiled:

aveca health care

Becton Dickinson and Company

Better Life Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Compudics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Hillrom Holdings Co., Ltd.

Royal Philips NV

Lifeline Corporation Pte Ltd

Merck

Bone Medical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Segmentation of Density Meter Industry Research

By Product : sleep apnea device dosage mattress and pillow sleep study service

By Sleep Disorder: insomnia sleep apnea restless leg syndrome Narcolepsy sleepwalking others

By Region : North America latin america Europe east asia South Asia/Oceania



Surveys answered in the Sleep Aid Market report include:

How has the market for sleep aids grown?

What are the current and future outlook for global sleep aids based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of Sleeping Aids?

Why is the consumption of sleeping pills the highest in the region?

What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

