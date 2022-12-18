Worldwide Demand for Multimodal Imaging Systems Is Anticipated To Increase At A Steady CAGR of 4% by 2030

Worldwide demand for multimodal imaging systems is anticipated to increase at a steady CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030, with the market currently standing at a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion. By the end of 2032, the global multimodal imaging market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.7 billion.

Imaging has become a crucial aspect of the healthcare industry as it has been widely deployed in the diagnostics and treatment of several diseases in recent years, and this is anticipated to positively influence the multimodal imaging market growth potential throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the multimodal imaging systems marketplace are focusing on product innovation and launches to advance their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In May 2022, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., a leading provider of photoacoustic and high-frequency ultrasound imaging systems announced the launch of an ultra-high to low frequency ultrasound multi-modal imaging system. Vevo F2 was designed for preclinical usage and offers high-definition image processing and is way better than previous generations of this imaging system.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bruker Corp.

Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc.

Nipro Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Engineering GmbH

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mediso Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

MILabs BV

MR Solutions Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Heidelberg

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Multimodal Imaging Industry Research Segmentation

By Technology: PET/CT Systems SPECT/CT Systems PET/MR Systems OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems Others

By Product: Equipment Reagents Software

By Application: Brain & Neurology Cardiology Oncology Ophthalmology Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Multimodal Imaging Market report include:

How the market for Multimodal Imaging has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Multimodal Imaging on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Multimodal Imaging?

Why the consumption of Multimodal Imaging highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

