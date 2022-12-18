Rising in Demand for Commercial Seaweed Is Predicted To Exceed US$ 20.3 Billion By 2031

The global commercial seaweed market is anticipated to expand at an average CAGR of 6.0% and touch a valuation of US$ 20.3 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 11.3 billion in 2022.

The seaweed industry holds multiple verticals and carries several varied applications in these verticals. Having so many applications all together expands the market size with the latest technological advancements getting installed in the production process. The rising demand for seafood from commercial entities such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and the cosmetic sector.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4493