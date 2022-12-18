Global Demand for Emergency Warning Lights Is Estimated To Expand At A CAGR of 3.5% by 2032 | Fact.MR

Fact.MR (FMR) provides key insights on the global emergency warning lights market. The global emergency warning lights market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 1.33 billion in 2032 .

The emergency warning lights market is well-positioned in European countries as it is heavily used by government authorities as well as other end-users. Governments around the world are investing in infrastructure development and this is boosting the market globally. Key players are also involved in demonstrating a direct local market presence by building strong distribution networks and setting up offices in several countries.

LEDs are the most preferred and dominant product type in the current scenario and are expected to remain so for the next few years. LED will contribute to his 95% of his 2022 revenue, and in 2022 he is expected to reach a valuation of US$892.3 million.

The most dominant end use in the current scenario is government authorities due to the increasing number of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. This will greatly boost the adoption of emergency warning lights in the foreseeable future.

Key takeaways from market research

The global emergency warning lights market is projected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The market witnessed a CAGR of (0.3)% during the period 2017-2021.

Under the end user, government authorities dominate the market, estimated to be worth US$522.8 million in 2022.

North America dominated the market with a 31.3% market share in 2021.

Modern trading channels could account for 8.4% market share in 2022.

The market value of halogen emergency warning lights will be USD 38.3 million in 2022.

market development

Long-term strategic partnerships with component suppliers may provide growth opportunities for emergency warning light manufacturers . Focus on lights.

In 2020, Federal Signal announced the launch of the 8200S ambient light. The product features 8 LED ambient lights with 12 flash patterns and is available with amber or white LEDs.

In 2020, ECCO Safety Group introduced new emergency lighting and warning systems with the launch of Thin WingMan, Citadel, Thin SuperVisor, Switch Node and Splitter. These warning lights complement the company’s sirens and are integrated with advanced LED technology.

competitive environment

Manufacturers in the emergency warning light industry worldwide, including Acari Products, Inc., 5-Star Warning Lights Co, Accele Electronics, Brooking Industries, and Bueno Optoelectronics. Etc. develops high-quality and durable products to promote market penetration, and also focuses on expanding production capacity to capture a larger market share.

In 2020, Federal Signal completed its acquisition of Public Works Equipment and Supply Inc., a distributor of maintenance and infrastructure equipment. Within the scope of the acquisition, the company will be able to leverage his PWE customer base to provide emergency warning lights to local governments and industrial contractors.

In 2020, Grote Industries, Inc. partnered with OptiCat Network. Through this partnership, the company will utilize his OptiCat cloud-based data warehousing and validation system to meet the needs of its aftermarket customers.

In a recently published report, Fact.MR provides detailed information on price ranges, sales growth, production capacity and speculative technological expansion of leading emergency warning light manufacturers across multiple regions. .

Key companies profiled

Akari Products Co., Ltd.

5 star warning light company

accelerator electronics

brooking industries

bueno optoelectronics

Code3 ESG

eco safety group

extreme tactical dynamics

Faber

federal signal

Segmentation of Emergency Warning Light Industry Research

By product: Incandescent lamp halogen of LEDs

By end user: institutional industrial thermal power plant oil and gas industry Other industries construction Individual/Residential Government agency emergency response vehicle law enforcement Road safety and traffic

By sales channel: directly to the customer Third party online channels specialty shop modern trade channel

By region: North America latin america Europe east asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa



Some of the surveys answered in the Emergency Warning Lights market report include:

How has the market for emergency warning lights grown?

What is the current and future outlook for global emergency warning lights based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for emergency warning lights?

Why is the consumption of emergency warning lights the highest in the region?

What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

