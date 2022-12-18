Global Demand for Motorcycles Are Project A Steady Growth Rate Of 3.5% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

Motorcycle Market Analysis By Motorcycle Type (Adventure, Cruiser, Mopeds, Sports, Standard & Touring Motorcycle) By Engine Capacity (Up to 150 CC, 151-300 CC, 301-500 CC, 501-800 CC, 801-1000 CC, 1001-1600 CC & Above 1600 CC) By Region – Forecast 2021 to 2031

Growing adoption of motorcycles as a cost-effective private transport has been widespread over the past decade. Motorcycle market projects a steady growth rate of 3.5% CAGR through 2021-2031.

Motorcycle industry sales accounted for US$ 124 Billion in 2021, which is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at a CAGR 3.5% to surpass a value of US$ 180 Billion in 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Motorcycle market survey report:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hero MotorCorp Limited

Eicher Motors Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited

Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc.

Bajaj Auto Limited

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A

Kawaski Heavy Industries Ltd.

Triumph Motorcycles Limited

BMW AG

KTM AG

Polaris Industries Inc.

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Category

By Motorcycle Type :

Adventure

Cruiser

Mopeds

Sports

Standard

Touring

By Engine Capacity :

Up to 150 CC

151-300 CC

301-500 CC

501-800 CC

801-1000 CC

1001-1600 CC

Above 1600 CC

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Takeaways from Motorcycle Market Study

Asia Pacific remains the largest market for motorcycles, with its epicenter in India, holding over half of the regional market share.

Europe to emerge as the second-largest market for motorcycles, with Germany holding more than 21% market share.

The United States to hold more than 90% of market value for the world’s third-largest market for motorcycles – North America.

Japan and South Korea to maintain a positive outlook throughout the forecast period, while Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, to remain lucrative pockets.

High demand for cruiser motorcycles to propel the growth of manufacturers across regions.

Motorcycles with engine capacity of 801-1000 CC to exhibit hegemony.

“Demand for various types of motorcycles such as mopeds, sports, standard, and others, especially cruisers, is forecast to grow over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

