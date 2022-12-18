Global Demand for Motorcycles Are Project A Steady Growth Rate Of 3.5% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

Motorcycle Market Analysis By Motorcycle Type (Adventure, Cruiser, Mopeds, Sports, Standard & Touring Motorcycle) By Engine Capacity (Up to 150 CC, 151-300 CC, 301-500 CC, 501-800 CC, 801-1000 CC, 1001-1600 CC & Above 1600 CC) By Region – Forecast 2021 to 2031

Growing adoption of motorcycles as a cost-effective private transport has been widespread over the past decade. Motorcycle market projects a steady growth rate of 3.5% CAGR through 2021-2031.

Motorcycle industry sales accounted for US$ 124 Billion in 2021, which is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at a CAGR 3.5% to surpass a value of US$ 180 Billion in 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Motorcycle market survey report:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Honda Motor Company Ltd.
Hero MotorCorp Limited
Eicher Motors Limited
TVS Motor Company Limited
Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc.
Bajaj Auto Limited
Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A
Kawaski Heavy Industries Ltd.
Triumph Motorcycles Limited
BMW AG
KTM AG
Polaris Industries Inc.
Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Category
By Motorcycle Type :
Adventure
Cruiser
Mopeds
Sports
Standard
Touring

By Engine Capacity :
Up to 150 CC
151-300 CC
301-500 CC
501-800 CC
801-1000 CC
1001-1600 CC
Above 1600 CC

By Region :
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania

Key Takeaways from Motorcycle Market Study

Asia Pacific remains the largest market for motorcycles, with its epicenter in India, holding over half of the regional market share.
Europe to emerge as the second-largest market for motorcycles, with Germany holding more than 21% market share.

The United States to hold more than 90% of market value for the world’s third-largest market for motorcycles – North America.
Japan and South Korea to maintain a positive outlook throughout the forecast period, while Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, to remain lucrative pockets.
High demand for cruiser motorcycles to propel the growth of manufacturers across regions.
Motorcycles with engine capacity of 801-1000 CC to exhibit hegemony.

“Demand for various types of motorcycles such as mopeds, sports, standard, and others, especially cruisers, is forecast to grow over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

