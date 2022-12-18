Global Rotary Dryer Market To Reach US$ 2,064.4 Million By The End Of 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new Fact.MR report, global tumble dryer sales were close to 390 units in 2018 and are estimated to post 3% year-over-year growth in 2019. A plethora of aspects influence the tumble dryer industry, ranging from player efforts to develop products with higher thermal efficiency through waste gas recycling, to growing demand from process industries where reliability and less sensitivity to product size fluctuations are key imperatives.

The market study conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies the crucial trends that are driving the growth of the Rotary Dryers market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the key players in the market as well as the emerging players associated with manufacturing and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of Rotary Dryers

Market snapshot

Fact.MR has released the analysis of the Rotary Dryers industry, which reveals that global demand recorded a YoY (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021. The Global Market Size of Rotary Dryers in 2021 it is expected to be valued at US$1.2 billion . Single shell rotary dryers showed positive growth of 3% and their sales are estimated to exceed $800 million in 2021, while multi-shell rotary dryers are expected to grow 2.5% year-on-year to nearly $450 million of dollars .

This in-depth and recently released report sheds light on the Rotary Dryers market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, and the Rotary Dryers market growth .

Market Segments Covered by Rotary Dryer Industry Research

By type of dryer Batch rotary dryers Continuous rotary dryers

From the design of the drum Monocoque rotary dryers Multi helmet rotary dryers Double shell rotary dryers Triple shell rotary dryers

By drum diameter Rotary dryers up to 1.5M 1.5-3M rotary dryers 3-6M rotary dryers Rotary dryers above 6M

By drum length Rotating dryers up to 15 m 15-30m rotary dryers 30-50m rotary dryers Rotary dryers longer than 50 m

By capacity Rotary dryers up to 10 tons/hour Rotary dryers of 10-50 tons/hour Rotary dryers of 50-100 tons/hour Rotary dryers of 100-250 tons/hour Rotary dryers of 250-500 tons/hour Rotary dryers above 500 tons/hour

By unit type Chain drive and pinion Pinion and gear transmission Friction drive Direct drive

By type of heating Direct heating Upstream (upstream) Equicurrent flow (parallel flow) indirect heat

By heating source Fuel Natural gas/propane Waste heat Biogas Electricity

By application Aggregates Agricultural by-products Animal feed Biomass Chemical substances Fertilizers Minerals and ores Plastic and Polymers Salts and sugars Sewage and sewage sludge Other

By material Rotating dryers in steel Carbon steel Stainless steel Abrasion Resistant Steel (AR). Specialized alloy rotary dryers



Competitive landscape of rotary dryers

According to market research and analysis, ANDRITZ AG, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Applied Chemical Technology (ACT), Baker-Rullman Manufacturing, Boardman LLC, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Comessa, Drytech International, Economy Industrial, FEECO International, Inc . , FLSmidth Inc, GEA Group, General Kinematics, Hazemag, Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, KURIMOTO, LTD, Louisville Dryer Company, Metso Corporation, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, SWISS COMBI, The Onix Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG and Westpro The machines are protagonists in the rotary dryer market.

According to the study, the nature of the Rotary Dryers market remains highly established, with the major players accounting for more than 60% of the shares. The large-scale integrated manufacturing technologies, coupled with the large production capacity and strong global distribution, are the key strengths of the major players that have sustained their supremacy in the rotary dryer market. The emerging players in the Rotary Dryers market are focusing on increasing their production capacity while expanding their regional employment, to remain competitive.

This Fact.MR study offers a long-term perspective of the Rotary Dryers market for the period 2019 to 2027. The Rotary Dryers market is projected to register a volume CAGR of nearly 3.5% through 2027.

