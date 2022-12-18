Soy Protein Hydrolysate Is Projected To Touch US$ 1.64 Billion By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Arecently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global soy protein hydrolysate market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing nearly US$ 1.864 Bn by 2031. Increasing application of soy protein hydrolysate in functional foods has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for food products that have high nutrient content and fat & water absorption properties is supporting the consumption of soy protein hydrolysate globally. From 2016 to 2020, the market registered a significant uptick, clocking a CAGR of 4%. The need to boost overall immunity and resilience further augmented demand for soy protein hydrolysates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, growing demand for food products that have high nutrient content and fat & water absorption properties is supporting the consumption of soy protein hydrolysate globally. There are various health benefits of consuming soy protein hydrolysate. The product can help in increasing immunity and is beneficial in controlling diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure.

Popularity of soy protein hydrolysate is growing among athletes and sport personnel as its can be easily digested and provide instant energy. At the same time, increasing use in preparing health drinks, protein shake and energy bars is likely to propel the growth of the global soy protein hydrolysate market over the next couple of years. The product is extremely safe for consumption and do not have any side-effects however is not recommend to individuals who are allergic to soya beans.

The market is also anticipated benefit from the fact that soy protein hydrolysate is being readily utilized in preparing bakery & confectionery items that are commercially sold. Also, growing application of the product in fertilizer, cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceutical manufacturing is fuelling its demand. Since soy protein hydrolysate is manufactured using soya bean protein and hence contain partial or, in some most case, zero lactose, cholesterol and fat content. Soy protein hydrolysate is becoming popular among people who are lactose intolerant.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR in its report has profiled leading companies operating in the global soy protein hydrolysate market, which include Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Health, The Good Scents Company, Abbott Nutritionals, Kerry Group Plc., Friesland Campina, Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Costantino Special Protein, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt.Ltd, Solae LLC, and Bunge. Most of these market players are stepping up efforts to improve their product offerings and introduce newer variants of flavor.

Key Segments Covered

Form Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate Liquid Soy Protein Hydrolysate

Application Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Functional Foods Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Bakery & Confectionery Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Pharmaceuticals Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Cosmetics & Personal Care Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Fertilizers Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Other Applications

Function Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Nutrients Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Emulsifiers Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Fat & Water Absorbents Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Texturants Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Other Functions



