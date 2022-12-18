Architectural Coatings Market Expected To Exceed US$1.21Bn By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced various manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations in order to gradually recover from the losses incurred in the coming years. The organic chemicals industry suffered a major setback due to the interruption of production and the limited supply of raw materials.

The architectural coatings market is expected to grow at a moderate rate, with global demand for architectural coatings growing at a CAGR of 4.1% in volume terms between 2018 and 2027.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of the Architectural Coatings market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with production and supply. The latest Fact.MR report provides a detailed analysis of the architectural coatings market

This newly published and detailed report sheds light on the Architectural Coatings Market Insights, key dynamics, its impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end-users, and the growth of the Architectural Coatings market.

Market segmentation

The architectural coatings market is segmented based on resin type, application, and formulation type.

The key segments are further divided into sub-segments to provide a clear picture of the growth of the architectural coatings market.

Based on the type of resin, the architectural coatings market is segmented into fluoropolymers, acrylics, metal additives, urethanes, and others (epoxy, polyalkyd, and amine).

On the basis of application, the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on formulation type, the architectural coatings market is further segmented into Water Bourne and Solvent Bourne.

competitive landscape

The Architectural Coatings Market Report provides information on all the leading companies in the market. The report also provides a SWOT analysis along with dashboard view of the major players in the architectural coatings market. Key developments, market share, business strategies of each player in the Architectural Coatings market are offered in the report.

More and more companies in the architectural coatings market are planning to expand in regional markets through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. New product development is also one of the strategies of most of the key players in the architectural coatings market. PPG Industries Inc. has launched an advanced passive fire protection coating known as PPG PITT-CHAR NX.

The coating eliminates the risk of cracking and delamination during shipping, manufacturing, and construction. AkzoNobel, with a plan to combine its expertise with ingenious start-up solutions, has launched the Paint and Future Innovation Challenge.

Acrylic Resin To Witness Substantial Growth In Architectural Coatings Market

Compared to the other types of resins used in architectural coatings, acrylic resins are likely to account for the largest market share in the architectural coatings market. Demand is expected to exceed 9,000,000 tonnes by the end of 2018, according to the new Fact .SRES study. Acrylic resins are finding great application in architectural coatings, especially in exterior applications.

Due to UV and weather resistance, and good gloss and color retention, acrylic resins are seeing increasing demand from paint and coatings manufacturers around the world. The growing preference for hybrid coatings, prepared by blending acrylic polymers with other functional polymers for application to interior and exterior surfaces, is driving the growth of the architectural coatings market. This has also emerged as a way to overcome various shortcomings of traditional acrylic paints.

The demand for water-based acrylic coatings is also increasing due to the new VOC emission standards introduced by the governments of various countries. In recent years, acrylic surface coatings have overtaken the use of alkyd surface coatings in the paint and coatings industry, especially in developing regions.

Overall growth in the architectural coatings market is likely to remain subdued, with global demand for architectural coatings reaching a CAGR of 4.1% in volume terms during 2018-2027.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the architectural coatings market, sales and demand for architectural coatings, looking at forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on several criteria.

