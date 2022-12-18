Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Witness Growth at 11.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Drug Discovery Informatics Industry Overview

The global Drug Discovery Informatics Market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Use of drug discovery software for gaining market intelligence owing to several advantages, such as rapid drug design & synthesis, efficient tracking of disease evolution, and data integrity management, has increased significantly among the researchers in the recent years, driving the industry growth.

The growing demand for novel molecules is driving the adoption of informatics solutions targeted towards speeding up the entire drug discovery process by identifying rational drug molecules via the target macromolecule interaction. Companies operating in the market are receiving funding for expanding their drug discovery platforms, further supplementing the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Ardigen signed an agreement with the National Centre for Research and Development to access its funding for developing novel technology.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market on the basis of workflow, mode, services, and region:

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Discovery Informatics and Development Informatics

The discovery informatics dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 59.19% due to a major focus on the development of precision medicines .

. The drug development workflow segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.69% from 2021 to 2028 owing to an increasing number of medicine candidates in the pipeline for pharmaceutical companies.

Based on the Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Outsourced and In-house

The outsourced mode segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 51.21%. The segment will expand further at a steady CAGR during the forecast period on account of an increasing number of partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

The in-house mode segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.73% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing adoption of informatics by large-scale companies for drug discovery.

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Sequence Analysis Platforms, Molecular Modeling, Docking, Clinical Trial Data Management, and Others Services

The sequence analysis platforms emerged as a dominant segment with a revenue share of 35.22% in 2020. The segment will retain the dominant position registering the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Molecular modeling is increasingly gaining popularity owing to its wide application in the drug discovery process.

Drug Discovery Informatics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are increasingly engaging in collaborations with other companies, research institutes, and clinical research organizations for promoting rapid drug development.

Some prominent players in the global Drug Discovery Informatics market include:

Certara

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Infosys Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

ChemAxon Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Oracle

Accenture

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

