HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players, Research Forecasts to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

HPV Testing and Pap Test Industry Overview

The global HPV testing and Pap test market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of innovative tests, increasing awareness programs, rising public-private investments, and high incidence of HPV infections are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Cervical cancer is a global problem, affecting millions of women. As per the Globocan estimates, in 2020, around 604,127 new cases of the cervix and uterine cancer were diagnosed globally, which led to around 341,831 deaths in the same year. According to the WHO, 99% of cervical cancer cases are linked with HPV infection. Such a high incidence and mortality rate of the disease has created a major demand for innovative and accurate screening for early detection and management. In addition, approval of novel testing solutions and services to upsurge screening rates is further anticipated to support market growth. In April 2020, Roche received FDA approval for its cobas HPV screening to be used on cobas 6800/8800 Systems, a fully automated and high-throughput system. Also, in February 2019, the Japanese company CMIC Healthcare Co., Ltd. launched SelCheck Cervical Cancer, a self-collect HPV test service focused on increasing the frequency of screening rates in the country.

HPV Testing And Pap Test Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global HPV testing and Pap test market on the basis of test type, application, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into HPV Testing and Pap Test

The Pap test segment dominated the market for HPV testing and Pap test in 2020 with a revenue share of 64.0%, owing to its widespread implementation in screening programs.

The HPV testing segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period, owing to the commercialization of innovative tests and increasing government recommendations to use more efficient HPV screenings.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cervical Cancer Screening and Vaginal Cancer Screening

The cervical cancer screening segment dominated the market for HPV testing and Pap test and held the largest revenue share at 75.7% in 2020.

segment dominated the market for HPV testing and Pap test and held the largest revenue share at 75.7% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the vaginal cancer screening segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Consumables, and Services

The consumables segment dominated the market for HPV testing and Pap test and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.7% in 2020, owing to its repetitive usage in HPV and cervical screenings.

The services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of self and at-home HPV screening services to increase the frequency of cervical cancer screening rates in key markets.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into PCR, Immunodiagnostics, and Other Technologies

The other technologies segment dominated the market for HPV testing and Pap test and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.9% in 2020.

On the other hand, the PCR segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the technology segment, owing to the implementation of new guidelines to utilize DNA HPV testing methods due to its better accuracy and cost-effectiveness.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, and Others

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market for HPV testing and Pap test and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.5% in 2020

The other segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the end-use segment, owing to the increasing use of the POC tests in-home care settings.

HPV Testing And Pap Test Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are engaged in organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion to capture larger shares in the market.

Some prominent players in the global HPV Testing And Pap Test market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Femasys, Inc.

Arbor Vita Corporation

NURX, Inc.

Seegene, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Order a free sample PDF of the HPV Testing And Pap Test Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter