BLACK ANGUS STEAKHOUSE® LAUNCHES A DIRECT TO CONSUMER PREMIUM MEATS AND SEAFOOD MARKET

Sherman Oaks, CA, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Black Angus Steakhouse®, the original American steakhouse since 1964, is launching its holiday direct to consumer premium meats program through their online market. The Black Angus Market features a new retail line of raw, hand cut restaurant-quality steaks for consumers to cook and enjoy at home. This month, they’re offering $10 off your $50 purchase using code 10$OFF. Use promo code 10$OFF at checkout to receive discount. The market is perfectly designed for people who crave high quality, USDA choice meat, but prefer to cook in the comfort of their own kitchens.

“We are thrilled to expand our Black Angus Market, especially because fans love our quality meats and now they can create their own steakhouses in the comforts of their homes,” said Deborah Shapiro, VP of Growth for Black Angus Steakhouse. “Our steakhouse brand is excited to expand its customer loyalty offering discounted offers throughout the holiday season.”

There’s no denying everyone looks forward to the online deals and discounts they’ll get after Thanksgiving. In fact, Black Angus believes we should keep the holiday discounts going by offering their $10 off $50 promotion throughout the month of December.

The Black Angus Market features their signature meats, seafood, and seasonings that may be conveniently ordered online. In addition to direct shipping, the Market also offers pickup at Black Angus restaurants or delivery through DoorDash and UberEats. For those looking to pick up at their local restaurant, they are encouraged to place their order online at https://blackangusmarket.com.

To further add to the experience at home, customers can check out recipes from their website and YouTube channel. With Chef Fernando’s tips and tricks, you can take your favorite meats and seafood to the next level. The site also features drink recipes, so you can pair your home-cooked meals with delicious libations.

Black Angus features Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice Steaks that are expertly hand-cut and trimmed by their chefs to maximize freshness. All their steaks are aged at least 21 days to develop deep beefy flavors and ensure tenderness. They have a heritage of providing quality products at affordable prices.

For more information about Black Angus Steakhouse and the Black Angus Market, visit www.BlackAngus.com or www.BlackAngusMarket.com. You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram @BlackAngusSteakhouse.

ABOUT BLACK ANGUS STEAKHOUSE®

Black Angus Steakhouse® is the original American steakhouse. For more than 60 years, the restaurant has been focused on serving up the perfect steak paired with exceptional service. Their teams strive to create memorable experiences for all their guests, who they welcome to the restaurants like family. Black Angus proudly serves Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice Steaks, plus quality seafood, and other meats.

The steakhouse hangs its hat on these brand pillars: Heritage, Family, Quality, Value, Consistency, Loyalty, and Trust. By upholding these pillars, Black Angus is able to differentiate itself from others.

Black Angus has restaurant locations throughout the West and Southwest, including Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington. For more information, visit www.BlackAngus.com.

