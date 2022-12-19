Bob Piva Roofing in North San Diego Announces Roof Repair and Roof Replacement Specials to Close Out 2022

The leading roofing company has announced that the discount applies to roof repair or maintenance of $500 and up. Also, the company is offering a $500 discount on a complete roofing job.

North County, CA, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Bob Piva Roofing , one of the leading roofing service providers in North County, has announced significant discounts valid till 31st of December 2022. For starters, the $75 discount is a flat discount on all repair and maintenance work costing $500 and up. The second discount is on complete roofing work, for which the company offers a $500 discount.

According to the company, one of the reasons for offering the discount is to help home, and business owners save money. The discounts are an excellent opportunity for homeowners who have held out on roof repairs. However, unlike other roof replacement or roof repair companies, Bob Piva Roofing guarantees the same quality of workmanship and materials used despite the lower price. This means that homeowners can expect more value for money.

It is worth noting that roof repair, in general, has become increasingly expensive over the past few years. One reason for the higher prices is that material costs have gone up. In addition, inflation has meant that businesses in the roofing industry need to pay higher wages to retain skilled professionals. That said, companies like Bob Piva Roofing continue to offer homeowners ways to save money while enjoying the highest quality roof repair or installation.

Readers can find out more about Bob Piva Roofing and check out the discounts by visiting their website at https://www.bobpivaroofing.com

“At Bob Piva Roofing, we work hard to deliver the highest quality roofing services while ensuring that our clients don’t have to break the bank to afford us. These discounts help people save money while motivating them to get their roofing fixed before the new year. This will give them the peace of mind knowing that their roof will not suddenly leak when it begins raining.” Said a representative for Bob Piva Roofing.

About Bob Piva Roofing

Bob Piva Roofing was founded by roofing professional Bob Piva Sr. in 1963. Located in Escondido, CA, this is the exact location the company has been operating out of for now over fifty years. Son Robert Piva purchased the company in 1995, and since then, it has continued to be known as a fully licensed and insured roofing service. The roofing company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and member of the San Diego Roofing Contractors Association, and are American Roof tile Coating certified Roof Restoration Specialist. To get in touch with Bob Piva Roofing , call (760) 745-4700 or visit them at 1192 Industrial Ave, Escondido, CA 92029.

