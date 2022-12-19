A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles revealed by NAE Mobility

NAE Mobility, formally announced their Two and Three-Wheeler arm. Backed by Azad Coaches, one of the country’s most respected commercial vehicle manufacturers, NAE aims to disrupt several key commercial and passenger vehicle markets, with products built to put India on the map.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — NAE Mobility, a Bengaluru based electric vehicle start-up, backed by one of the country’s oldest bus makers – Azad Coach Builders, plans to enter the fast-growing last mile Electric Mobility space.

Founded by four partners with several decades of combined global automotive experience, NAE Mobility plans to offer a wide range of products from two to three wheels and in the process, capitalise on the booming eCommerce industry.

NAE Mobility will cater to both the B2B and B2C segments through state-of-the-art two and three-wheeler products, which, once formally launched in the market, will be available through dealerships and several other omni-channels across India.

The Future, Built on a Legacy of Innovation

Under the visionary leadership of its Chairman, Mr. Bupinder Singh Chadha, popularly referred to as the Bus Man of India, Azad Coaches has numerous firsts and accolades to its name. Recognised by key figures within the Government as a standard bearer for the Prime Minister’s “Make in India” movement and the Transport Minister’s push for electrification, the Company is widely regarded as the market leader in the shared mobility segment. And through the backing of NAE Mobility, is looking at making significant inroads into new opportunities that have emerged with the phenomenal growth of eCommerce in India.

Mainak Chanda, Co-Founder & CEO of NAE Mobility believes “though still in its infancy, the electric vehicle market represents the largest opportunity for positive change the country and the world has ever seen. Tackling this challenge necessitates a wholly new way of thinking and an innovative approach to green mobility. NAE Mobility’s goal is to lead this charge and bring about transformational change to the global & domestic market for sustainable, reliable, and affordable commercial & passenger transport.”

“With a goal so ambitious, we are extremely fortunate to have the steady hand of guidance of Mr. B.S. Chadha of Azad Coaches behind us. Under his able guidance and the stellar leadership team at the helm of NAE Mobility, the decades of collective experience we bring to the table will enable us to integrate the latest in green technology with a modern commercial transport solution that also addresses the critical challenges faced by our customers” added Mainak.

Along with an expansive, ultra-modern manufacturing facility the company has invested heavily in R&D and customer-centric design, with these efforts yielding breakthroughs in ePowertrain, Rapid Charging Battery Technology, Dual Charging Capabilities, and Driver Centric Vehicle Design.

The vehicles are designed for optimum performance and efficiency, focusing on safety, driver comfort, and easy operability.

With revolutionary ePowertrain, Rapid Charging Battery Technology, Dual Charging Capabilities – at home and work, and Driver Centric Design, the Company’s product aims to raise the bar in Three-Wheeler Passenger and Commercial Goods Vehicles.

Decades of Experience

The promoters bring in their decades-worth of insights into automotive engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing to differentiate their products from the current offerings.

Developed with a high-level of localisation to suit the domestic market needs, NAE Mobility products will look to leverage the Government of India’s FAME Program. Having already secured key components, including the powertrain, battery, electronics, and other critical parts of sourcing through strategic partnerships. The vehicles will be designed for optimum performance and efficiency, whilst focusing on safety, driver comfort, and easy operability.

The zero emission products from NAE will be available in both fixed and swappable battery solutions, catering to both personal and commercial purposes with an intended launch of H1 2023 for their electric three-wheeler cargo and passenger vehicles, followed by the introduction of Electric Two-Wheelers in H2 of 2023-24.

Media Contact:

Mr. Ravi Kulkarni

Co-Founder & CBO

+91 99869 44710

rk@naemobility.com

https://naemobility.com