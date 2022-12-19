Thamestailoring.com Offers Excellent Tailoring & Alteration Service for Bridesmaids

London, UK, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Who does not want to look drop-dead gorgeous on her wedding day? The answer is: every bride without any exception. But what about the lady who will accompany the bride to the chapel where marriage will take place? The lady is adoringly called bridesmaid. She is also dressed in a beautiful gown, in keeping with what the bride wears. The glamour, the grace and the grandeur – how to ensure all these in a bridesmaid’s dress? Visit Thamestailoring.com, a web portal of a London-based tailoring and alteration shop.

They have decades of experience in tailoring and alteration. The shop claims to be one of the leading names in bridesmaid dress alteration London. Tailoring wedding dresses and bridesmaids’ costumes takes skill on a different level. The task is more challenging when it comes to alterations. In fact, only a few tailoring shops alter ready-made dresses for a perfect fitting. Moreover, you need to contact them for alteration months before the wedding ceremony as their service is always in high demand.The shop is known to provide affordable tailoring and alteration services.

If your best friend is getting married soon and you are requested to be her bridesmaid, you may need dress alteration. The store-bought dresses may not be the flattering fit for your lovely curves. Still, some people buy oversized dresses if these are available at jaw-dropping discounted prices. They think alteration will work like a magic, which is true only if you hire service of a skilled tailor. Even then, you need to make sure that the tailor does alteration work regularly.

Thamestailoring.com has been a reputed name in the niche of dress designing and restyling. They have trained, skilled and experienced tailors working at their London-based brick-and-mortar shop. At their store, the tailors perform all possible types of alteration, resizing and restyling to both ordinary and luxurious dresses. Sometimes, a dress needs complete restyling whereas other times, tweaking will work towards making the look more flattering. In all these, the store can contribute a lot.

“Our seamstresses have years of experience. Therefore, you can always have peace of mind that your bridesmaid’s dress will be in the most competent hands. You can assign us any type of alteration work and we will do it to perfection. Whether it is simple hems or complex modification, all types of fabric, embellishment or detailing, we have expertise to meet your expectations and even go beyond that”, the master tailor says.

The shop offers a variety of alteration services for bridesmaids’ dresses. These include the followings:

General Repairs

Narrow shoulders

Shorten/ Lengthen straps

Neckline Reshaping

Adding Frills

Restyling

Working on luxury fabrics and materials comes with lots of challenges. But expertise and experience are with us and hence, we can easily work on all types of materials. We always ensure that the dress fits youperfectly. It is our challenge that you will be happy with our work. In fact, we will not take rest until you are happy”, he claims.

Company name : Thames Tailoring

ADDRESS: 255 Old Kent Road London SE1 5LU

Phone : 07944 402 203

Landline: 02074506162

Email: shah@thamestailoring.com

Url : https://www.thamestailoring.com/