Creative Multimedia wins TITA Education Excellence Award

Hyderabad, Telangana, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Multimedia, India’s largest and best digital media academy was honoured with the “TITA – 2022 Award for Education Excellence” at the very first edition of the TITA Education Excellence Awards at a glittering function held at T-Hub in Hyderabad on 26.11.2022.

The award is instituted by Telangana IT Association (TITA) – a Hyderabad-based non-profit organization committed to promoting the progress of Telangana.

Creative Multimedia Founder and CEO RajaSekhar Buggaveeti received the award from TITA Global President Mr. Sundeep Kumar Makthala amidst thunderous applause from a large gathering that included leaders from industry, academia, government, and all walks of life.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, RajaSekhar said he was delighted that Creative Multimedia continues to add to its legacy of revolutionary education and achievements.

Creative Multimedia has catapulted Telangana to national prominence by winning the “Best Digital Media Academy in India” Award twice.

This academy also brought international glory to Telangana by winning many coveted nominations and awards at prestigious international and national short film festivals and digital art competitions.

Creating a record of sorts in the digital media space, that academy has trained and facilitated jobs for over 27,000 youngsters since its inception 24 years ago in 1998.

The academy was in the news recently for publishing a first-of-its-kind book “Exciting Careers in Digital Media” to encourage more youngsters to pursue careers in digital media. This bestseller, now available in both English and Telugu, was launched by the IT Minister of Telangana, Sri K.T. Rama Rao.

Creative Multimedia is revolutionizing education with its benchmark courses that have been helping aspirants forge successful careers in multimedia.

Its students benefit from year-round campus placement interviews conducted by top recruiters.

Creative Multimedia offers an extensive selection of in-demand courses across Animation, VFX, Gaming, UI/UX Design, and Graphic Design with all possible options – short-term, medium-term, and long-term courses…..certificate, diploma, degree, and PG programs.

