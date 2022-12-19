Sales Of Foam Mesh Sleeves Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

In the period of globalization, shipping has become an integral part of the supply chain and logistics around the world. Products require proper packaging, cushioning, padding and protection against any disruption in the transportation process.

Foam mesh sleeves are designed to provide cushioning and protection to products like fruits, vegetables, glass bottles and containers, etc. Foam mesh sleeves protect the item wrapped inside by providing padding and shock absorption. It also aids in air circulation and maintains a check on spoilage through the air vents. Foam mesh sleeves are forced to dynamic and static forces while moving. The foam surface helps to reduce friction against the other surface reducing the energy generated between them.

According to United States Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 containers and packaging contributed to the majority of Municipal waste that is around 82.2 million tons.

Food packaging not only increases the packaging waste but also gives rise to landfills and pollution. Governments across the world are focusing on reducing the usage of any form of single-use packaging and non-degradable packaging waste. Foam mesh sleeves are often made of Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) foam which are non-biodegradable and pose threat to the environment. Customers are focusing on the usage of eco-friendly material for fruits and vegetable packaging across the world and this can hamper the sales of foam mesh sales for packaging. Paper shreds, agricultural waste, paddy straws and coconut fiber are some eco-friendly variants that could be used as a replacement to foam mesh sleeves.

Key Segments of Foam Mesh Sleeves Market Covered in the Report

Based on Material, Foam Mesh Sleeves Market can be classified into:

Expanded Polyethylene foam (EPE)

Polyethylene (PE) Low-Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Based on Packaging Application, Foam Mesh Sleeves Market can be classified into:

Fruits and Vegetables

Glass bottles and containers

Electronics

Others

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

