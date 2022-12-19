J & S Anand Inc. Providing High Income Earning Opportunities to Truck Drivers with its Class A CDL Permit Jobs

Manchester, PA, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Experienced truck drivers who hold Class A commercial driver’s license and wish to change from long-haul to home every night CDL jobs will find a responsible employer in J & S Anand Inc. – a transportation company that serves large establishments including FedEx Ground, Chewy.com, Target, and Walmart.

Pickups and deliveries of consignments for online and traditional retail are activities that happen round-the-clock. The warehouses and points of sale have to ensure adequate quantities of stocks that fulfill consumer demands. And bulk of these goods is transported by road in huge trucks.

To reward its truck drivers who handle these transportation duties, J & S Anand offers them competitive pay packages and other benefits. All full-time drivers employed by the organization get a minimum of USD 1500 per week. The drivers get coverage for any medical treatments that they may need including those for vision and dental problems. Also, J & S Anand Inc. enrolls all its drivers in the 401 (K) retirement benefit plan as per the applicable laws in the United States. If the drivers refer their friends for a job opening, they also get a bonus upon successful recruitment of the referred candidate.

The truckers employed by the enterprise work 5 days a week for a shift of not more than 12 hours. They handle no-touch freight that simply needs to be carried from one center to another. Their job responsibilities comprise pre-traveling safety checks for the truck, ensuring that all stocks have been loaded correctly as per given instructions, communicating the dispatch status to concerned backoffice teams, and driving the truck in compliance with road transportation laws and company policies. Most of the transportation duties require the drivers to travel within a circle of 300 miles.

At the end of each work day, drivers can return home instead of spending night on the roadside, taking a nap in their truck or an inn. They can enjoy dining with their family members and sleep in their own bed.

The holiday season is already upon us and people working across industries look forward to spending more time with their loved ones while also having the ability to give them cherished gifts. By switching from long-haul truck driving to a local job in PA, truckers can have more fulfilling careers, high earning abilities and also balance their work and personal life.

Drivers who wish to apply for the jobs simply need to visit the company’s website and send their details online through a form on https://jsanandinc.com/jobs/. They can also meet the HR team at the company’s office in Allentown and Manchester in PA.

