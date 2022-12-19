Disposable Cups Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Cups Industry Overview

The global disposable cups market size is expected to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The hectic lifestyle and long working hours are known to contribute to the demand for disposable utensils to save the time of the consumers. Availability of new and improved products for takeaway services is also anticipated to positively influence the market growth. The easy availability of customized cups with attractive colors, prints, and messages is driving the product demand in household parties and other corporate events.

The disposable cups come in various designs and shapes and can be a valuable addition to business. In addition, they offer the opportunity for branding, helping to spread the awareness of the business. The availability of an extensive product range in all price segments in supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and other offline sales outlets is foreseen to make them more accessible to the common public. Furthermore, the easiest way to purchase disposable cups is online.

Disposable Cups Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable cups market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Paper, Plastic, and Foam.

Paper disposable cups dominated the market with a share of around 57.0% in 2020 and are expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to their ideal nature to serve hot and cold beverages to on-the-go consumers.

The paper cups are considered to be environmentally friendly and mostly made from natural substances, which are recyclable, and therefore are a great way to reduce carbon footprint.

Plastic disposable cups are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of this segment is attributed to their low cost and heavy-duty construction.

disposable cups are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of this segment is attributed to their low cost and heavy-duty construction. Like paper, plastic disposable cups also come in a variety of green, eco-friendly options.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, Institutional, and Household.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the market with a share of over 76.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing penetration of various quick-service restaurants and coffee chains, which are creating significant demand for disposables cups.

With an increasing number of consumers opting for take-away or home delivery services, many quick-service restaurants are considering disposable products, such as cups, plates, and cutlery, for serving and packaging.

In addition, these disposable products are considered to be highly hygienic when it comes to the packaging of food and drinks, thereby driving the demand for disposable cups over the forecast period.

and drinks, thereby driving the demand for disposable cups over the forecast period. The institutional end-use segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of this segment is due to the increasing use of disposable cups to serve hot and cold beverages as well as drinking water amongst several institutions across the globe.

Disposable Cups Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for disposable cups is characterized by the presence of various well-established players. These players are characterized by a diverse product portfolio along, with a vast distribution network. They account for a significant market share and serve their customers across the globe. Besides, the market comprises small-to-mid-sized players, which have a selected range of products and mostly serve local customers.

Some prominent players in the global disposable cups market include:

Huhtamäki Oyj

Dart Container Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

Pactiv LLC

DUNI AB

WestRock Company

Genpak, LLC

Go-Pak UK Ltd.

ConverPack Inc.

Benders Paper Cups

Order a free sample PDF of the Disposable Cups Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.