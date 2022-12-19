Pore Strips Market Business Drivers, Competitive Strategies and Impact of COVID-19

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Pore Strips Industry Overview

The global pore strips market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The millennial population has radically reshaped the beauty and personal care industry in recent years. Millennials are becoming more conscious of their physical appearances and looks and are willing to use diverse products that are proven to give effective skin nourishment and quick fixes. Inspired by these trends, numerous pore strip manufacturers are launching products that contain natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, lemon, orange, and charcoal.

With the increased access to the internet and social media apps such as Instagram and YouTube, consumers are looking to explore skincare products, including pore strips, on these platforms to gain the necessary information related to effective at-home skincare routines. With detailed videos from how to know your skin type to what kind of night/day routines to follow, these apps have a wide variety of content that suits the needs of beginners as well as experts.

As consumers have been spending less on beauty and grooming products over the past year and a half, many skincare companies have responded to the crisis by shifting gears and offering hand sanitizers and cleaning agents instead.

Pore Strips Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pore strips market on the basis of ingredient, end-use, and region:

Based on the Ingredient Insights, the market is segmented into Charcoal, and Non-charcoal.

In terms of value, non-charcoal pore strips dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2020.

Changing consumer perception toward organic products, coupled with the growing utilization of environmentally sustainable products, has fueled the demand for naturally derived ingredients.

Non-charcoal pore strips help soothe dry skin and reduce itching and irritation, which drives the segment.

The activated charcoal strips help unclog and tighten pores and remove bacteria that lead to spots, thereby helping consumers achieve healthier skin.

Such factors are projected to drive the product demand, especially among consumers who spend most of their time in the sun and outdoors.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Salon, and Home.

The home segment led the market and grabbed a share of over 65.0% in 2020. The growing fashion consciousness among consumers is anticipated to propel the growth of the home segment.

An increasing number of consumers are using cheap and easy-to-use pore strips at home rather than opting for expensive skin treatments at salons and spas, which is also boosting product sales.

The premiumization of the products by market players and their unique marketing skills, which involve promoting products through social media influencers, are also having a positive influence on consumers’ behavior and purchasing habits.

Consumers are stocking these products to use them at home as per their work schedules and leisure time.

Consumers in emerging countries such as Chin

a and India prefer local e-commerce companies, such as Tmall in China and Flipkart in India.

Pore Strips Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market has been characterized by the presence of a few established players and many startups. New entrants in the market have been manufacturing pseudo-natural, organic, and sustainable products to meet the increasing consumer demand for environment-friendly offerings. However, such pseudo products can be dangerous as they contain chemical ingredients, like parabens, cocamide DEA, and PEG.

Products with natural and organic ingredients, such as tea tree oil and other essential oils, are anticipated to witness higher demand over the forecast period. Tea-tree oil-based pore strips soothe dry skin, reduce itching and irritation, act as an antiseptic, and can combat oily skin. It is one of the popular choices for treating acne due to its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel product demand in the near future.

Some prominent players in the global pore strips market include:

Kao Corporation

Walgreen Co.

Ulta Beauty

Earth Therapeutics

Sephora

L’Oréal

Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

Boscia

Hip Hop

