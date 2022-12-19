Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Business Strategy and Forecast 2028

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Industry Overview

The global healthcare digital experience platform market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in the adoption of healthcare digital experience platforms for improving connectivity and growing requirements to curb costs in healthcare settings are key factors contributing to the market growth. Features such as end-to-end efficiency accelerating customer acquisition, boosting retention period, and promoting long-term growth prospects among various payer organizations in the healthcare sector are among other key driving factors.

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the global healthcare digital experience platform market on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Platform and Services.

The platform segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. The segment growth can be attributed to the growing trend towards digitalization, which is expected to boost the adoption of digital experience platforms among startups and large multinational healthcare companies, majorly in the developed economies. In addition, the growing necessity to retain the existing clients amid rising competition during the pandemic is projected to support the deployment of digital experience platforms by healthcare organizations. Moreover, the growing need to create an efficient patient experience and streamline operational workflows in health settings has led to the increased implementation of these platforms, thereby supporting the segment growth.

The services segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period on the account of the growing demand for services such as education, training, and consulting among major end-use healthcare industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceutical, along with healthcare providers and payer organizations. Digital experience platform services support these organizations in achieving cost-cutting, increasing return-on-investment (ROI), and enhancing business operational performance. These services are majorly utilized by organizations that lack analytics platforms and budgets to implement or manage the patient experience platform solutions.

Based on the Delivery Mode Insights, the market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud Based.

Cloud-based delivery mode accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020 owing to the growing demand for cloud technology across different healthcare organizations for secure information sharing, streamlining costs, and improving operational efficiency, along with enhanced patient services. In addition, reduced security breaches encountered in cloud-based deployment as compared to on-premises and web-based, ease of deployment, and low upfront setup costs are some of the key factors anticipated to fuel the growth of cloud-based healthcare digital experience platforms Cloud-based deployment offers healthcare organizations hassle-free integration, enhanced operational flexibility, low workforce requirement, and reduced maintenance.

Cloud-based deployment offers healthcare organizations hassle-free integration, enhanced operational flexibility, low workforce requirement, and reduced maintenance. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cloud technology across large-, medium-, and small-scale healthcare organizations to streamline multiple business operations. The on-premises segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years owing to the high-end data security offered by this deployment. On-premises deployment of healthcare digital experience platforms facilitates easy compliance with regional government regulations and further offers large healthcare organizations better control over their confidential data.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B) and Others.

The Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. Various companies in the healthcare sector are introducing new features in their existing digital experience platform offerings and are focused on increasing the adoption of these platforms across multiple business domains via new product launches. The introduction of new features such as customer behavior analytics has enabled organizations to identify and predict early customer attrition rates, improve the patient engagement experience, and increase patient/consumer retention rates. Moreover, periodic up-gradation of these platforms is necessary to be in synchronization with the latest analytics methods, thereby efficiently managing operational workflows.

The Business-to-Business (B2B) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the B2B customer experience performance in the healthcare sectors still lags and often struggles for corporate priorities. Moreover, as per research conducted by B2B International, 14.0% of large-scale B2B companies are actually consumer-centric, thereby indicating that these organizations must take initiative to become more consumer-focused, thereby offering an opportunity for B2B organizations to differentiate their brands and deliver superior customer experience.

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The high presence of players offering healthcare digital experience platforms and services and wide adoption of these solutions among various healthcare companies are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global healthcare digital experience platform market include,

SoftServe

Accenture

Sitecore

Adobe

Oneview Healthcare

Optimizely, Inc.

Liferay Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Wipro Digital

