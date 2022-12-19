Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Growth Drivers With Outlook And Opportunity Forecast To 2030

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Industry Overview

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growing focus on physical appearance among adults has led to an increased demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments in recent years. Another key revenue-generating population to watch out for is the ones aged 50 years and above. Women, in particular, in this age group are opting for fillers and injectables including the popular Botox. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2018, around 3.8 million minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries were carried out in the U.S. within the age group of 55 years and above. This highlights high growth prospects that lie ahead for the market in the country.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the U.S. was ranked first, in terms of non-surgical procedures performed at a global level. The country is backed by the availability of advanced treatment options and has the highest number of surgeons at a global level, with over 7,000 plastic surgeons, as per 2019 estimates. The growing consciousness about fitness and overall appearance has increased the demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments in developing countries. In countries, such as India, these treatments are gaining consumer interest.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

The country ranks among the top 5, in terms of surgical procedures performed. Thus, developing countries are expected to be key revenue pockets for the market in the years to come. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the overall market. The cosmetics industry relies on close physical contact with their clients, leaving it negatively affected. Practitioners have also raised concerns over the downturn in patient interest owing to a sharp cut in income. The market is expected to witness a phase of short-term negative growth. Companies are expected to address this by offering maximum support to their customers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market : The global nasal drug delivery technology market was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% from 2023 to 2030.

The global nasal drug delivery technology market was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45% from 2023 to 2030. Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market: The global dental bone grafts and substitutes market size was estimated at USD 696.9 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market on the basis of procedure, end use, and region:

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Injectables

Skin Rejuvenation

Others

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment End-use Outlook (Revenuem, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospital/Surgery Center

MedSpa

Traditional Spa

HCP-owned Clinic

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

May 2021 : Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to initiate its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection by the end of June 2021.

: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to initiate its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection by the end of June 2021. February 2021: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. announced that Letybo 50U, a type of botulinum toxin for Injection, exclusively distributed by the company and produced by Hugel, Inc., has been officially approved for launch in the market by the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are:

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

MerzPharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.