Conformal Coatings Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2033

Conformal coatings for printed circuit boards, the market was valued at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 15 Bn by 2031. Demand for acrylic conformal coatings for PCBs to surge at a CAGR of 3.5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Owing to the protection offered to high-performing electronics from environmental conditions impacting circuit performance leading to premature failure, demand for conformal coatings for PCBs is likely to grow positively over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global conformal coatings market for printed circuit boards to top US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Acrylic conformal coatings for PCBS projected to reach around US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Epoxy conformal coatings is projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 2% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over 10 years.

“With extensive application of PCBs in consumer electronics, including smartphones, computers, home appliances, and entertainment systems, along with advancement in these devices and appliances, demand for conformal coatings for PCBs is significantly growing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers with significant production capacities dominate the global conformal coatings market for printed circuit boards. Large players are highly integrated, which helps them reduce production costs and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players focus on new innovations and technologies in order to enhance their market share and serve diverse industries. Prominent companies have an advantage due to their extensive presence across the value chain as compared to other manufacturers of conformal coatings for printed circuit boards.

Several market leaders are heavily capitalizing on R&D accomplishments in order to develop exceptional environment-friendly coatings products.

Key Companies Profiled :

Chase Corporation

Shin Etsu Chemical Company Limited

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller Company

Europlasma N.V.

AI Technology, Inc.

KISCO Limited

Aalpha Conformal Coating

Chemtronics

MG Chemicals

HemiSeal

Global Manufacturing Services Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Key Segments in Conformal Coatings for PCBs Industry Research

Product Polyurethane Conformal Coatings for PCBs Acrylics Conformal Coatings for PCBs Silicone Conformal Coatings for PCBs Parylene Conformal Coatings for PCBs Epoxy Conformal Coatings for PCBs Fluoropolymer Conformal Coatings for PCBs

Operation Method Spray Coating Dip Coating Brush Coating CVD

Technology Solvent-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs Water-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs UV-cured Conformal Coatings for PCBs LED-curable Conformal Coatings for PCB

End Use Consumer Electronics Medical Marine Defense Automotive Industrial Machinery & Equipment Aerospace



