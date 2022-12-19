Expanded Polystyrene Market Top Key Leaders, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and COVID 19 Impact on Revenue Growth And Forecast 2032

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at around US$ 16 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Expanded polystyrene is a lightweight chemical polymer manufactured by using polystyrene beads. This polymer is versatile in nature, provides excellent resistance and durability, and is an effective moisture-resisting polymer.

Expanded polystyrene is an insulation material found in a multitude of shapes and sizes. Expanded polystyrene is a result of the polymerization of a large number of styrene monomers linked together to polystyrene. It is a rigid cellular plastic that also contains an expansion agent.

Rising usage in several different applications across end-use industries such as construction, packaging, etc., will boost demand and provide sustainable growth to the global EPS market.

Key Segments Covered in Expanded Polystyrene Industry Research

Product White Expanded Polystyrene Grey Expanded Polystyrene Black Expanded Polystyrene

Application Expanded Polystyrene For Construction Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Expanded Polystyrene For Automotive



Market Competition

Majority of market players are engaged in the expansion of manufacturing facilities, mergers & acquisitions, and vertically integrating across the value chain.

These initiatives enable companies to cater to increasing global demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, enhance sales & operations planning, develop innovative products & technologies, lower production costs, and expand their customer base.

In November 2019, BEWiSynbra Group, one of Europe’s leading integrated producers of expandable polystyrene, and HIRSCH Servo Group, reported that they agreed to purchase six EPS insulation manufacturing sites in France, as well as 49.9% of the shares in the French company Isossol SAS, from Placoplatre SA, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The acquisitions are made through HIRSCH France SAS, a newly established French company that is owned 66% by HIRSCH and 34% by BEWiSynbra.

Report benefits & key questions answered

