Stationery Market is expected to expand recording stable CAGR over the forecast year 2032

According to a latest report published by Fact.MR, the stationery market is forecast to register a sluggish outlook in the short-run, registering a CAGR of 2.2% to reach US$ 24 Bn. However, long-term forecast appears quite steady, with an expected valuation of US$ 30 Bn and a CAGR of 4% until 2031.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, sales of stationery products reflected a CAGR of 2%, closing in at around US$ 20 Bn. Increased emphasis on digitization has expanded usage of gadgets such as smartphones, laptops and personal computers, which has significantly reduced demand for stationery products.

At the same time, heightened spending on primary, secondary and tertiary education programs across emerging economies has augmented demand for various stationery products, including pens, papers, pencils, etc. According to India Spend, in 2019-20, India spent US$ 88 billion of public funds on education. Likewise, nearly US$ 55 million were spent on public education in China.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In August 2016, stationery major Camlin signed an agreement with Kokuyo S&T Co of Japan under which the latter had acquired 50.3 % of the Indian company for an estimated value of US$ 3.6 Bn

In January 2018, the Navneet Education Ltd signed an agreement to acquire Britannica’s Indian curriculum business for Rs 88 crore. This move will help expand Navneet’s range of curricular offerings in the Indian school market.

Post covid consumer spending on Stationery: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Stationery demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Stationery. As per the study, the demand for Stationery will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Stationery. As per the study, the demand for Stationery will grow through 2031. Stationery historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Stationery consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Stationery Market Segmentations:

Product Type Pens Mechanical Pencils Lead Pencils Marking Coloring Corrections Art Goods Carbon Paper and Inked Ribbon Paper Products

Sales Channel Stationery Sales through Exporters Stationery Sales through Wholesalers Stationery Sales through Other Sales Channels

Price Range Economy Range Priced Stationery Mid-Range Priced Stationery Premium Range Priced Stationery



