Sales Revenue of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market To Receive A Fillip Owing To Burgeoning Demand During Forecast Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

A new study by Fact.MR states that, the depletion of fossil fuels and strict regulations associated with environment pollution are key factors that are aiding the adoption of bio-based platform chemicals. Rapid growth of the green chemistry sector will also contribute to developments in the industry.

Strong growth of disposable income and wide scope of applications, including agrochemicals, cosmetics, plastics, and chemical reactions, are likely to aid the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market over the coming years. Players in the market are increasingly using eco-friendly and biodegradable offerings to improve market accessibility through supply and distribution channels. Investments in research for biocatalysts and easy access to biomass feedstock are likely to positively impact production, allowing for better product quality without substantial changes to the composition of the end product.

Key Segments in Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Industry Research

By Type C-3 Platform Chemicals Glycerol Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid C-4 Platform Chemicals Succinic Acid Fumaric Acid Malic Acid Aspartic Acid C-5 Platform Chemicals Levulinic Acid Glutamic Acid Itaconic Acid Xylitol C-6 Platform Chemicals Sorbitol Glucaric Acid 2,5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

By Application Polymers Plastic Formulation Bio-fuel Cosmetics Paints & Coatings Solvents Pharmaceuticals

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report

Strict regulations on petroleum-based products and application in drug development to generate growth opportunities.

Consumer preference towards eco-friendly offerings and tech innovations will provide impetus to players in the bio-based platform chemicals market.

Bio-glycerol holds a major market share with a wide scope of application in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

North America is a dominant bio-based platform chemicals market, driven by significant investments into the pharma sector, in addition to strict environment regulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic will result in short-term decline in the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market, but long-term prospects look bright.

Key Companies Profiled

BioAmber, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Braskem SA

Evonik Industries AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Myriant Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Prinova Group LLC.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Succinity GmbH

Product Research Efforts to Provide Impetus to Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

The bio-based platform chemicals market is moderately consolidated in nature, and is characterized by significant market share among market leaders in terms of volume and value.

Leading players are focused on strategic collaborations with the aim of bolstering scope of applications for bio-based platform chemicals, generating new revenue streams in the years to come.

Arzeda announced the expansion of its protein design platform, aimed towards applications in the commercial deployment of designer enzymes in the food sector, for the development of sustainable, nutritional ingredients.

Cargill and Virent Inc have joined hands to analyze the scope of applications for corn dextrose, to be used as a feedstock with the help of bio-forming technology for low-carbon bio-fuels and biochemicals.

