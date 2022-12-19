Growing Demand For Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

A recently published Fact.MR report establishes that the global automotive lead acid battery market will register a CAGR of 5.02% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, reaching US$ 41.8 Bn. According to the report, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 25.6 Bn by 2021-end.

As global emission standards regarding conventional automobiles tighten, manufacturers are incorporating energy efficient solutions in vehicle designs, including increased adoption of lead acid batteries. Lead acid batteries are 99% recyclable, which makes it the go-to choice for a majority of market players. As per a World Health Organization report, over 4/5th of lead consumption is for producing lead-acid batteries. Recently, in September 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo introduced FortiCell® lead-acid batteries, containing absorbed glass mat media and film separator reinforcements.

Key Segments Covered

· Battery Type

Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Enhanced Flooded Automotive Lead Acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Automotive Lead Acid Battery



· Technology

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Lead Acid Battery Hybrid Lead Acid Battery Electric Lead Acid Battery



· Vehicle Type

Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Passenger Cars Automotive Lead Acid Battery for Light Commercial Vehicles



· Sales Channel

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via OEMs Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales via Aftermarket



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global automotive lead acid battery market to yield an absolute opportunity worth US$ 14.5 Bn

By technology, electric lead acid batteries to surge at a CAGR of 5% through 2031

Flooded batteries to account for 39% revenue share from 2021 to 2031

By vehicle, passenger cars to remain key end users, accounting for 4 out of 5 sales

U.S to register a growth rate of 6% in the automotive lead acid battery industry

Europe likely to account for 17% of the market share through 2031

Asia to emerge as the most opportunistic market, capturing over 2/5th of the revenue share

Key Companies Profiled

EnerSys Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Leoch International Technology Limited

Exide Industries Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Exide Technologies Inc.

CSB Battery Company Limited

NorthStar

FIAMM S.p.A.

Competitive Landscape

A strategic collaboration can increase the revenue and market share of autoclaved aerated concrete. Innovative products and technologies allow manufacturers to enter new markets.

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. Despite its highly competitive nature, the market for hybrid electric vehicles is growing rapidly. As the global hybrid electric vehicle market finds itself in a state of increasing competition, companies are working to strengthen their market position and gain traction.

In June 2019, EnerSys Inc. announced its plans for the expansion of TPPL (Thin Plate Pure Lead) capacity over the period of three years to commercialize its Greenseal Bi-Polar Battery Technology

In 2018, GS Yuasa Corporation opened its biggest production plant in China for the production of lead acid batteries

In February 2017, Johnson Controls and Aqua Metals signed the battery recycling technology partnership.

On 19, November 2020, GS Yuasa, a Japanese lead and lithium battery manufacturer partnered with Infinite Renewables, a UK renewable energy company, to provide South Wales with cleaner energy.

A combination of renewable energy generation and battery storage technology allows the partnership to provide cheaper and greener energy through the establishment of local energy centers throughout industrial areas across West Wales and the Valleys.

