Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine Market To Soar from use Industries and Push Revenues in Market : Fact.MR

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Waterjet Cutting Machines. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Waterjet Cutting Machines Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Waterjet Cutting Machines market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Waterjet Cutting Machines

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global waterjet cutting machine market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Type

Pure

Abrasive

Application

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Metal Fabrication

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In March 2018, Bystronic, Inc. announced the full acquisition of their strategic partner TTM Laser S.p.A., a successful Italian technology company that specializes in the development of 2D and 3D laser systems for the cutting of tubes and profiles, and for the welding of large-format metal sheets.

In 2018, Bystronic has significantly expanded its existing portfolio of sheet metal fabricating technologies with new solutions for automation, warehouse integration, and digital networking.

In November 2020, Colfax Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary DJO, LLC, completed the acquisition of extremity product lines from Stryker Corporation at US$ 15 Mn. The announcement is welcoming Colfax’s entry into the foot and ankle market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global waterjet cutting machine market anticipated to add 1.6x value by 2031.

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines to retain market dominance, yielding 85% revenue

By application, aerospace & defense to surge at nearly 7% CAGR through 2031

Automotive applications to account for 1/4th of the global market for waterjet cutting machines

U.S to capture 36% of global revenue for waterjet cutting machines until 2031

China likely to register a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031

More Valuable Insights on Waterjet Cutting Machines Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Waterjet Cutting Machines, Sales and Demand of Waterjet Cutting Machines, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

