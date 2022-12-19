Demand For Network Attached Storage (NAS) Is Grow At An Impressive 15.61% CAGR Through 2032

Global network attached storage (NAS) industry revenue stood at US$ 26.9 Billion in FY 2021, and is forecast to reach US$ 31.1 Billion, registering a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 15.61% in 2022. The market is poised to embark on a positive trajectory, documenting a 14% value CAGR from 2022-2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 115.2 Billion by 2032.

Overall, the NAS landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 84.1 Billion until 2032. Sales of NAS for software will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 15.2% from 2015 to 2021. By deployment type, on-premises network attached storage (NAS) registered high growth, documenting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2015-to 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Survey Report:

Dell Technologies Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

Hitachi, Ltd

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

NETGEAR, Inc.

Synology, Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Drobo, Inc.

ASUSTOR Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Report

Network Attached Storage Market by Solution : Network Attached Storage Hardware Network Attached Storage Software

Network Attached Storage Market by Design : Network Attached Storage from 1 to 8 Bays Network Attached Storage from 8 to 12 Bays Network Attached Storage from 12 to 20 Bays Network Attached Storage of more than 20-Bays

Network Attached Storage Market by Product : Enterprise Network Attached Storage Solutions Midmarket Network Attached Storage Solutions

Network Attached Storage Market by Storage Solution : Scale-up Network Attached Storage Scale-out Network Attached Storage

Network Attached Storage Market by Deployment Type : On-premises Network Attached Storage Remote Network Attached Storage Hybrid Network Attached Storage

Network Attached Storage Market by End-User Industry : Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Consumer Goods and Retail Telecommunications and ITES Healthcare Energy Government Education and Research Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Business and Consulting Other End-User Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food Processing, and Logistics)



Network Attached Storage Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent network attached storage service providers are reliant on offering new and enhanced services to potential clients, as well as forging partnership agreements, acquiring small to medium-sized players, and filing of patents or other regulatory approvals to remain afloat in the market. Some prominent developments in this field are as follows:

Widespread Digitalization of Business Networks Encourages the Adoption of Network Attached Storage

In October 2021, Dell Technologies unveiled new additions to its PowerScale portfolio. In addition to eliminating data silos and helping to make better use of unstructured data, Dell’s NAS solution improves flexible consumption, data management, and security capabilities. PowerScale and Archive nodes are among the new features, Dell added that the changes will improve performance by 75%.

unveiled new additions to its portfolio. In addition to eliminating data silos and helping to make better use of unstructured data, Dell’s NAS solution improves flexible consumption, data management, and security capabilities. PowerScale and Archive nodes are among the new features, Dell added that the changes will improve performance by 75%. In October 2021, Hitachi Vantara capitalized on the medium-sized business segment with its NVMe flash systems. Hitachi has added 2u E590 and E790 models to its Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E Series lineup. Hitachi’s new storage arrays support raw NVMe flash capacities of 360 TB each. Its main difference is in the number of cores: E790 comes with 64, and E590 comes with 24.

