Global String Cheese Market Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.9% By 2032

In 2022, the market for string cheese is expected to reach US$ 4 billion, with a Y-o-Y increase of 5.2%. The market for string cheese is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% in the coming years, reaching a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion between 2022 and 2032. Over 40% of the increase in revenue comes from the US.
Given that string cheese is a well-known source of protein, vitamin B12, and vitamin K2, it is a great snack for anyone who are concerned about their health. Significant levels of calcium and selenium are also present, which improve the health of the immune system and bones.
The global string cheese market is fairly fragmented with several string cheese manufacturers struggling to secure dominance. Both organic and inorganic growth tactics have been used by market players for expansion.
Acquisitions have aided frontrunners with well-researched products and an established consumer base. Expanding production facilities is another go-to strategy for major manufacturers. Supplementing sales under the influence of various labels such as organic, low-fat, etc., is paving the way for global market leaders.
For instance :
- In May 2022, Sargento announced the acquisition of Baker Cheese Factory Inc., a known manufacturer of high-quality mozzarella string cheese. The acquisition will enhance Sargento’s product offerings and also provide opportunities for future expansion.
- In 2021, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality dairy foods and ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, established an 850,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas. The facility is meant to meet consumer demand for whey products and cheese, both locally and internationally, by producing mozzarella cheese and dairy ingredients.
- String Cheese Market By Product Type :
- Natural String Cheese
- Processed String Cheese
- Flavored String Cheese
- Cheddar
- Smoked
- Chili
- Barbeque
- Herbed
- Garlic
- Others
- String Cheese Market By Source :
- Cow Milk-based String Cheese
- Goat Milk-based String Cheese
- Buffalo Milk-based String Cheese
- Sheep Milk-based String Cheese
- String Cheese Market By Shapes :
- Sticks
- Twists
- Balls (Braided Strings)
- Nuggets
- String Cheese Market By End User :
- Retail Consumers
- Commercial
- Bakery
- QSR/HoReCa
- String Cheese Market By Sales Channel :
- Online Sales of String Cheese
- Company-owned Websites
- e-Commerce Platforms
- Offline Sales of String Cheese
- Direct Sales
- Modern Trade channels
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- String Cheese Market By Region :
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Oceania
- MEA
The Reader Gains Knowledge And Opinions About The Following Through This Report:
Recent regulations in significant industries impacting the string cheese market’s overall demand
a thorough examination of the various businesses involved in this area.
Important trends highlighting large investments by major owners in many nations
Consumer preferences that are changing and current trends in important industries
New investment prospects in many technology and product/service categories
Consumption and demand trends across a range of product categories
The conclusions and projections made in this study are the result of thorough investigation by Factmr analysts. Stakeholders will be better able to understand the growth dynamics of the string cheese market thanks to the innovative approach and practical advice provided in this analysis.
