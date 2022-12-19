Demand for Transcatheter Valve Replacement Is Predict To Grow At A Moderate CAGR of 13.4% Through 2032

The global transcatheter valve replacement market is valued at US$ 3.6 billion. The market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.4% and generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 9.2 billion over the assessment period (2022-2032).

Rising prevalence of aortic valve defects among patients and their demand to undergo minimally invasive surgeries with fewer complications as compared to surgical aortic valve replacement or open-heart surgeries are factors driving market expansion.