Demand for Transcatheter Valve Replacement Is Predict To Grow At A Moderate CAGR of 13.4% Through 2032

The global transcatheter valve replacement market is valued at US$ 3.6 billion. The market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.4% and generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 9.2 billion over the assessment period (2022-2032).

Rising prevalence of aortic valve defects among patients and their demand to undergo minimally invasive surgeries with fewer complications as compared to surgical aortic valve replacement or open-heart surgeries are factors driving market expansion.

Prominent Key players of the Transcatheter Valve Replacement market survey report:

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • St. Jude Medical, Inc.
  • JenaValve Technology
  • SYMETIS
  • Braile Biomedica
  • CryoLife, Inc.
  • Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.
  • LivaNova Plc

Segments Covered in Transcatheter Valve Replacement Industry Research

  • Transcatheter Valve Replacement Market by Replacement Type :
    • Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
    • Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)
  • Transcatheter Valve Replacement Market by Surgical Approach :
    • Trans-femoral Approach
    • Trans-apical Approach
    • Trans-aortic Approach
  • Transcatheter Valve Replacement Market by End User :
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Others
  • Transcatheter Valve Replacement Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Express Press Release Distribution