Biodetectors And Accessories Market Is Predicted To Grow At A Steady CAGR of 12.6% by 2032

The biodetectors and accessories market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.6% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The biodetectors and accessories market size is estimated to be worth approximately US$ 47.1 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021.

Due to the rising levels of pollution and the rising burden of airborne diseases, the demand for biodetectors and accessories is projected to grow during the forecast period.

The growing trend of environmental degradation has given birth to positive government measures and public awareness campaigns, resulting in biodetectors and accessories market growth opportunities.

What are the Recent Developments in the Biodetectors and Accessories Market?

Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced a multimode RTCA (real-time cell analyzer) in August 2019, which is the first of its kind and combines the best of non-invasive biosensor measuring technologies with live-cell imaging.

PositiveID tested the listeria bacterium on their FireflyDX product in July 2018 to identify prototype pathogens found in dairy products and meals. This strategy will help the company generate higher-quality products and achieve a competitive edge.

EDP Biotech Corporation and Luminex Corporation signed a non-exclusive agreement in May 2019 under which the former will have the rights to develop, market, and commercialise ColoPlex, a blood-based colorectal cancer diagnostic assay that uses Luminex’s xMAP Technology.

TetraCore, Inc. presented its innovative multiplex test for orthopoxvirus (OPV) detection at the Biodefense World Summit 2019 in Maryland, United States, in June 2019.

Maurice Empower Control Kit for the ProteinSimple-branded Maurice platform was released in August 2019 by Bio-Techne Corporation. With Waters Corporation’s Empower 3 Software, customers can collect, organise, and report Maurice findings with this new kit.

Key Companies Profiled:

Biodetection Instruments Inc.

PositiveID Corporation

BioDetection Systems

Bertin Technologies

BBI Detection

Key Segments

By Product Type Biodetection Instruments Reagents & Media Accessories & Consumables

By Application Clinical Food & Environment Defense

By End user Point of Care Testing Diagnostics Research Laboratories Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Questionnaire answered in the Biodetectors and Accessories Market report include:

How the market for Biodetectors and Accessories has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Biodetectors and Accessories on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Biodetectors and Accessories?

Why the consumption of Biodetectors and Accessories highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

